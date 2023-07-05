Ryan Tubridy and agent offer to help parliamentary committee probes into RTE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Tubridy and agent offer to help parliamentary committee probes into RTE

By Press Association
Ryan Tubridy and his agent have indicated they’re keen to clarify a number of matters (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ryan Tubridy and his agent have indicated they're keen to clarify a number of matters (Brian Lawless/PA)

RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy and his agent have expressed a willingness to co-operate with parliamentary committee probes into the payments and governance scandal at Ireland’s national broadcaster.

A solicitor representing Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly has written to both the Oireachtas parliament’s Media Committee and Public Accounts Committee indicating a desire to clarify a number of matters and provide “important information”.

RTE has been engulfed in crisis after revelations last month that it underreported the salary paid to former Late Late Show host Tubridy and failed to disclose 345,000 euro of additional payments to him between 2017 to 2022, some of which were processed through a commercial “barter” account.

The RTE headquarters at Donnybrook in Dublin
RTE became engulfed in a crisis last month after it emerged it had underreported Tubridy's salary (PA)

The broadcaster acknowledged the existence of further barter accounts in a statement on Tuesday night, despite chief financial officer Richard Collins telling the Public Accounts Committee last week that there was only one such account.

Senior executives from RTE are to face a grilling over the use of the multiple barter accounts as they appear before the Media Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Government announced two separate external reviews of RTE and also moved to send in a forensic auditor to examine the broadcaster’s accounts.

Later on Wednesday, the Media Committee will ask further questions to RTE board members and executives, as well as the former chairwoman of the RTE board, Moya Doherty, and former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe.

RTE’s executives and board have said they will address the issue of the additional barter accounts during the session.

Fianna Fail senator Malcolm Byrne, a member of the committee, said Tubridy and his agent should appear in a public hearing.

“It’s my view that they should be asked to appear in public, I think in the same way that we have invited other witnesses to appear so that the testimony would be available not just to us who are members of the Oireachtas Media Committee, but indeed to the wider public and to licence fee payers,” he told RTE Radio One.

“We’re now moving in toward the third week of dealing with this crisis and I think the drip drip drip effect is causing huge damage to RTE and I think particularly to a lot of those who are continuing to work very hard in the broadcaster to keep programmes on air. It’s very tough on them.”

Former RTE director general Dee Forbes
Former RTE director general Dee Forbes (Brian Lawless/PA)

Former director general Dee Forbes quit last week amid the fallout from the scandal.

Tubridy has not presented his weekday morning radio show since the undisclosed payments were first made public.

Mr Byrne called for further resignations at the top of RTE.

“I think the only way that we’re going to see an end to the process is for people to take responsibility for their actions and we have full transparency for what went on,” he said.

Labour senator Marie Sherlock welcomed the offer from Tubridy and Mr Kelly.

“It is constructive that they have now offered to appear before the committee next week and no doubt the committee will be taking them up on that offer,” she told RTE.

RTE has provided a series of further documents to Irish parliamentarians to inform their examinations of the affair.

They include a list of the broadcaster’s top 100 salaries, all of which are above 116,000 euro, with the highest earner being paid 515,000 euro.

A letter from ex-director general Ms Forbes, written in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, guaranteeing that Tubridy would not be subject to a pay cut between 2020 and 2025 will also be scrutinised, as will multimillion-euro losses incurred by RTE’s ill-fated musical based on the Late Late Show’s annual Toy Show episode.

Since the scandal broke, much focus has centred on the workings of a UK-based “barter” account used by RTE to pay for certain services and tickets and trips related to corporate entertaining.

It was also used to pay Tubridy an additional 150,000 euro in 2022 – an amount that was not publicly declared.

At a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee last week it was revealed that the same barter account was used by RTE to pay out hundreds of thousands of euro to pay for tickets and trips to entertain clients at events like the Rugby World Cup in Japan, Ireland rugby matches in Dublin and the 2019 Champions League Final in Madrid.

On Tuesday, the broadcaster’s woes intensified when it confirmed that two further barter accounts had been discovered in a review of its files.

Ms Sherlock described that revelation as a “bombshell”.

“Really there is this sense of complete disarray within RTE now about its finances and about how it operates,” she said.

Ms Forbes has not yet appeared before either of the Oireachtas committee examinations, citing ill-health for her absence.

