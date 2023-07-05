Planet swelters during ‘two unofficial hottest days’ on record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Planet swelters during ‘two unofficial hottest days’ on record

By Press Association
A woman uses a sweater to shield from the sun in Beijing on Monday (Andy Wong/AP)
A woman uses a sweater to shield from the sun in Beijing on Monday (Andy Wong/AP)

The entire planet has sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human record-keeping, University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyser project have said.

For two straight days, the global average temperature spiked into uncharted territory.

After scientists talked about Monday’s dramatic heat, Tuesday soared 0.17C even hotter, which is a huge temperature jump in terms of global averages and records.

The same University of Maine climate calculator — based on satellite data and computer simulations — forecasts a similar temperature for Wednesday that would be in record territory, with an Antarctica average that is 4.5C warmer than the 1979-2000 average.

High temperature records were surpassed on July 3 and 4 in Quebec and northwestern Canada and Peru.

Cities across the US from Medford, Oregon to Tampa, Florida have been hovering at all-time highs, said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Beijing reported nine straight days last week when the temperature exceeded 35C.

“The increasing heating of our planet caused by fossil fuel use is not unexpected. It was predicted already in the 19th century after all,” said climate scientist Stefan Rahmstorf at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Research in Germany.

“But it is dangerous for us humans and for the ecosystems we depend on. We need to stop it fast.”

The daily but preliminary and unofficial heat record comes after months of “truly unreal meteorology and climate stats for the year”, such as off-the-chart record warmth in the North Atlantic, record low sea ice in Antarctica and a rapidly strengthening El Nino, said University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Jason Furtado.

This global record is not quite the type regularly used by gold-standard climate measurement entities like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).

But it is an indication that climate change is reaching into uncharted territory.

It legitimately captures global-scale heating and NOAA will take these figures into consideration when it does its official record calculations, said Deke Arndt, director of the National Centre for Environmental Information, a division of NOAA.

“In the climate assessment community, I don’t think we’d assign the kind of gravitas to a single day observation as we would a month or a year,” Mr Arndt said.

Scientists generally use much longer measurements — months, years and decades — to track the Earth’s warming.

In addition, this preliminary record for the hottest day is based on data that only goes back to 1979, the start of satellite record-keeping, whereas NOAA’s data goes back to 1880.

But Mr Arndt said we would not be seeing anywhere near record-warm days unless we were in “a warm piece of what will likely be a very warm era” driven by greenhouse gas emissions and the onset of a “robust” El Nino.

An El Nino is a temporary natural warming of parts of the central Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide and generally makes the planet hotter.

Human-caused climate change is like an upward escalator for global temperatures and El Nino is like jumping up while standing on that escalator, Mr Arndt said.

On Tuesday, American independence day, Earth average temperature spiked at 17.18C, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyser, a common tool often used by climate scientists for a good glimpse of the world’s condition.

Tuesday’s temperature was nearly a full degree warmer than the 1979-2000 average, which is itself is warmer than the 20th and 19th century averages.

On July 3, the reanalyser had the temperature at 17.01C.

The reanalyser is based on a NOAA computer simulation intended for forecasts that use satellite data.

It is not based on reported observations from the ground.

So this unofficial record is effectively using a weather tool that is designed for forecasts, not record-keeping.

The global daily average temperature for July 3 came in at 17.01C.

This average temperature may not seem that hot but it is the first time in the 44 years of this dataset that the temperature surpassed the 17C mark and then it went even higher.

“A record like this is another piece of evidence for the now massively supported proposition that global warming is pushing us into a hotter future,” said Stanford University climate scientist Chris Field, who was not part of the calculations.

Hotter global average temperatures translate into brutal conditions for people all over the world.

In the US, heat advisories are in effect this week for more than 30 million people in places including portions of western Oregon, inland far northern California, central New Mexico, Texas, Florida and the coastal Carolinas, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Centre.

Excessive heat warnings are continuing across southern Arizona and California, they said.

When the heat spikes, humans suffer health effects.

“Those hotter temperatures that happen when we get hotter than normal conditions? People aren’t used to that. Their bodies aren’t used to that,” said Erinanne Saffell, the Arizona state climatologist and an expert in extreme weather and climate events.

Ms Saffell said the risk is already high for the young and old, who are vulnerable to heat even under normal conditions.

“That’s important to understand who might be at risk, making sure people are hydrated, they’re staying cool and they’re not exerting themselves outside and taking care of those folks around you who might be at risk as well,” she said.

