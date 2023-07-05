EU moves towards latest gene techniques in food production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EU moves towards latest gene techniques in food production

By Press Association
The European Union’s executive commission has thrown its weight behind new food techniques in a bid to help tackle climate change and shortages (Virginia Mayo/AP)
The European Union's executive commission has thrown its weight behind new food techniques in a bid to help tackle shortages and climate change.

The European Union’s executive commission has thrown its weight behind new food techniques in a bid to help tackle shortages and climate change.

The so-called new genomic techniques seek to change organisms in a much less intrusive way than the genetically modified organisms (GMOs) of old and allow many to be sold without special labelling.

“In many ways, new genomic techniques can give you the same results as through conventional and natural selection, or through targeted crossbreeding, but with much more speed, precision and efficiency,” European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans said.

For decades, the 27-nation bloc was conservative in allowing the use of GMOs, which often conjure up images of Frankenfood rather than improved crop production – with the United States and others quickly adopted the new bioengineered technologies.

But the new techniques are intended to make plants better able to withstand drought while requiring fewer pesticides and to create products with better colour and more consistency that are more attractive to consumers.

Unsurprisingly, large farming companies welcomed the EU’s plans and environmentalists mounted opposition.

Wednesday’s proposal is only the start of a drawn-out process since member nations and the European Parliament must endorse the plans before they can become reality.

The bloc’s current GMO legislation dates back to 2001 after the issue divided the EU for a generation.

It gave environmentalists the assurance that the EU would not become a free-for-all for multinational agro-corporations to produce GMOs in bulk and sell products to the bloc’s 450 million citizens without detailed labelling and warnings.

The EU’s main farm lobby, Copa-Cogeca, was jubilant on Wednesday.

“After more than a decade of postponements, the European Commission has finally presented a proposal,” it said in a statement.

Environmentalists are fully alarmed again, fearing the newest tools still pose too many dangers and must undergo much better testing.

“Whether it’s a toy or a face cream, any product on the market needs to be safety tested,” Eva Corral from Greenpeace said.

“Why would there be an exemption for GMOs that end up in our fields or on our plates?

“Biotech companies have long considered these safety procedures an unnecessary bother and it’s disappointing to see the commission agree with them.”

Mr Timmermans disagreed with that assessment and said his proposal puts caution front and centre.

When it is clear that plants based on new genomic techniques could occur naturally or by conventional breeding, they would be treated like conventional plants, he said.

Others would still face the much stricter GMO requirements before they could be introduced.

The European People’s Party, the biggest in the EU legislature, has welcomed the plans.

If done right, the proposal will ensure European competitiveness, lower emissions and more food globally, European Parliament member Jessica Polfjard said.

“Everybody should be able to support those objectives,” she added.

