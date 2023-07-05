Singer CoCo Lee dies at 48 as siblings tell of her inner ‘demon’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Singer CoCo Lee dies at 48 as siblings tell of her inner ‘demon’

By Press Association
Singer and songwriter CoCo Lee has died from suicide at the age of 48, her siblings have said (Kin Cheung/AP)
Singer and songwriter CoCo Lee has died from suicide at the age of 48, her siblings have said (Kin Cheung/AP)

Singer and songwriter CoCo Lee has died from suicide at the age of 48, her siblings have said.

The Hong Kong-born star had been living with depression for several years, her older sisters Carol and Nancy Lee said in a statement on Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday.

Her condition is said to have worsened drastically over the last few months.

The statement said: “Although, CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her.”

Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, in 2016
Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, in 2016 (Billy Dai/AP)

Lee tried to kill herself at home over the weekend and was taken to hospital, her sister said.

She was in a coma before dying on Wednesday.

Lee, who moved to the United States as a youngster and went to school there, had a successful career in Asia as a pop singer in the 1990s and 2000s and was known for her powerful voice and live performances.

She was initially a Mandopop singer but branched out to release albums in Cantonese and English over her nearly 30-year career.

Lee with her husband Bruce Rockowitz in 2011
Lee with her husband Bruce Rockowitz in 2011 (Kin Cheung/AP)

She was the voice of heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney’s Mulan and also sung the Mandarin version of the film’s theme song Reflection.

In 2011, Lee married Bruce Rockowitz, a Canadian businessman who is the former chief executive of Hong Kong supply chain company Li & Fung.

While she had two stepdaughters from her marriage with Rockowitz, Lee did not have children of her own.

“CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese,” her sisters said in their post.

“We are proud of her!”

More from Press and Journal

Dinosaur head on rooftop in Cullen
Moray Council officers make Cullen's psychedelic dinosaur extinct
First Minister Humza Yousaf watches the Greens' Lorna Slater speak at Holyrood (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
Derek Tucker: Humza Yousaf risks destroying the SNP if he doesn't end pact with…
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Cruel thief stole mum's ring as she lay in hospital after stroke
The Dingwall branch is due to close later this year. Image: Google Maps
Dingwall bank announced as one of several RBS closures
Ross MacMillan, centre. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Oban Camanachd snare 'undoubted talent' Ross MacMillan from Inveraray
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Care home staff member Jolanta Gorska assaulted agency nurse Lorna Mackenzie at Cameron House on 25/10/22. Gorska was found guilty of assault and fined on June 22 2023, following a summary trial at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Cameron House care home staff member and attacker Jolanta Gorska (left); Cameron House care home (right)/assault victim agency nurser Lorna Mackenzie. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Gorska)/Google Street View (Cameron House)/Lorna Mackenzie (self) Date; Unknown
Care home worker injured nurse during row about opening a window
Dragged Tae The Steamie - a drag version of the Scottish classic - is coming to the Tivoli in Aberdeen. All images: Supplied by Dragged Tae Productions.
Drag adds fresh twist to classic Scots comedy The Steamie as it heads for…
Orkney Islands Council chamber before the full council meeting on July 4, 2023. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Orkney's options for alternative governance: A closer look at what was said in the…
South Manse at Potterton, Aberdeen, is the former Manse of the Auld Kirk. All images supplied by: Estate agents
Former manse in Aberdeen could be yours for £485,000
Denis Law legacy trail locations
In pictures: The 10 spots in Printfield set to become new Denis Law trail