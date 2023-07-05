Greta Thunberg charged with disobeying police during climate protest in Sweden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greta Thunberg charged with disobeying police during climate protest in Sweden

By Press Association
Police officers talk to Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as they move activists from the organisation Ta Tillbaka Framtiden (Take Back The Future) blocking the entrance to the Oljehamnen neighbourhood in Malmo on June 19 (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/AP)
Police officers talk to Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as they move activists from the organisation Ta Tillbaka Framtiden (Take Back The Future) blocking the entrance to the Oljehamnen neighbourhood in Malmo on June 19 (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/AP)

Greta Thunberg has been charged with disobeying police in connection with a protest in Malmo last month.

The climate activist was detained with other protesters after they stopped traffic in the oil terminal of the Swedish city’s port on June 19, local newspaper Sydsvenskan said on Wednesday.

A “young woman” was charged because she “refused to comply with police orders to leave the scene” during the protest, a short statement by Swedish prosecutors said.

The statement did not identify the woman but Swedish Prosecution Authority spokeswoman Annika Collin confirmed it is Ms Thunberg.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in the People’s Parade for Climate Justice and Financial Regulation in Basel, Switzerland, on June 24
Climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in the People’s Parade for Climate Justice and Financial Regulation in Basel, Switzerland, on June 24 (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone/AP)

The 20-year-old Swede will face a trial at the end of July, Sydsvenskan added.

Prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen told the paper the crime of disobedience is typically punishable with fines.

Ms Thunberg’s media team did not immediately answer a request for comment.

She inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish Parliament starting in 2018.

