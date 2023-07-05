Man jailed for life for raping nine-year-old who had to travel for abortion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed for life for raping nine-year-old who had to travel for abortion

By Press Association
Gerson Fuentes has been jailed for life for raping a nine-year-old girl
Gerson Fuentes has been jailed for life for raping a nine-year-old girl

A man who impregnated a nine-year-old from Ohio, who had to travel to another US state for an abortion, has been jailed for life.

Gerson Fuentes, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape on Wednesday and, as part of a plea deal, will be eligible to seek probation after serving 25-30 years.

He will also have to register as a sex offender.

The case became a flashpoint in a national discussion about access to the procedure since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

The girl, who turned 10 before having the abortion, said Fuentes attacked her, he confessed to Columbus police detectives and DNA testing of the foetus confirmed it, Franklin County prosecutors have said.

They said they could not find any evidence Fuentes was in the country legally.

Fuentes, who is from Guatemala and was living in Columbus, had been held without bond since his arrest.

If he eventually wins parole, he will likely be deported.

The case gained national attention after an Indianapolis doctor, Caitlin Bernard, said the child had to travel to Indiana due to Ohio banning abortions at the first detectable “foetal heartbeat” after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.

A year after the ruling, 25 states have banned the procedure including Indiana, though many laws are still being litigated.

Indiana’s state Medical Licensing Board voted in May to reprimand Dr Bernard, finding that she violated patient privacy laws when she told a newspaper reporter about the case, even without revealing directly protected information like her name or address.

The board, however, rejected accusations from Indiana’s Republican attorney general that Dr Bernard violated state law by not reporting the child abuse to Indiana authorities.

It rejected a request to suspend her medical license.

Board members chose to fine Bernard 3,000 dollars (£2,362.51) for the violations but issued no restrictions on her practice of medicine.

