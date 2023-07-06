Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia, says president of Belarus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia, says president of Belarus

By Press Association
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenaries fought alongside Russian forces in Ukraine before their revolt (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenaries fought alongside Russian forces in Ukraine before their revolt (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is in St Petersburg and his Wagner troops have remained at the camps where they had stayed before an abortive mutiny, the president of Belarus said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko helped broker a deal for Mr Prigozhin to end his rebellion on June 24 in exchange for security guarantees for himself and his soldiers and permission to move to Belarus.

However, few details of the agreement have emerged, and the whereabouts and future of the Wagner company’s chief and his private army have remained unclear.

After saying last week that Mr Prigozhin was in Belarus, Mr Lukashenko told international reporters on Thursday that the mercenary chief is in St Petersburg and Wagner troops were still at their camps.

Alexander Lukashenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

He did not specify the location of the camps, but Mr Prigozhin’s mercenaries fought alongside Russian forces in Ukraine before their revolt.

During their short revolt, they quickly swept over the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and captured military headquarters there before marching on the Russian capital. Mr Prigozhin described it as a “march of justice” to oust the Russian defence minister and the general staff chief.

Mr Prigozhin claimed his troops had come within 124 miles of Moscow when he ordered them to stop the advance under the deal brokered by Mr Lukashenko.

The rebellion represented the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power and exposed the Kremlin’s weakness, eroding Mr Putin’s authority.

Mr Lukashenko’s statement followed Russian media reports that claimed Mr Prigozhin was spotted in St Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city.

Alexander Lukashenko
Alexander Lukashenko said he does not think Wagner’s presence in Belarus could lead to the destabilisation of his country (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

His presence was seen as part of agreements that allowed him to finalise his affairs in the city.

Russian media outlets claimed Mr Prigozhin retrieved cash that was confiscated during raids of his offices and a small arsenal of weapons he kept at his home in St Petersburg.

Russian online newspaper Fontanka posted videos and photos of Mr Prigozhin’s opulent mansion and some personal items, including a collection of wigs of various colours.

It also published a collection of selfies that showed him posing in various wigs and foreign uniforms, an apparent reflection of Wagner’s deployments to Syria and several African countries.

Asked if Mr Prigozhin and his mercenaries were going to move to Belarus, Mr Lukashenko answered evasively that it would depend on the decisions taken by the Wagner chief and the Russian government.

The president said he does not think Wagner’s presence in Belarus could lead to the destabilisation of his country.

