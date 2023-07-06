RTE’s incoming director general vows to ‘restore trust’ in broadcaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RTE’s incoming director general vows to ‘restore trust’ in broadcaster

By Press Association
Incoming RTE director general Kevin Bakhurst after a meeting with Media Minister Catherine Martin in Dublin (Liam McBurney/PA)
Incoming RTE director general Kevin Bakhurst after a meeting with Media Minister Catherine Martin in Dublin (Liam McBurney/PA)

RTE’s incoming director general has said he faces a huge challenge to restore trust in Ireland’s national broadcaster.

Kevin Bakhurst, who takes charge of the crisis-hit organisation on Monday, was commenting after meeting Irish Media Minister Catherine Martin in Dublin.

RTE has been reeling since revelations last month that it under-reported the salary paid to star presenter Ryan Tubridy and failed to disclose 345,000 euro of additional payments to him between 2017 and 2022.

The furore has since widened amid further disclosures about RTE’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices.

RTE pay revelations
Incoming RTE director general Kevin Bakhurst speaking to the media after a meeting with Media Minister Catherine Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Bakhurst had already signalled an intent to reconstitute the executive board at RTE. On Thursday he said that process would begin on Monday.

Emerging from the meeting with Ms Martin, an encounter he described as “frank and very useful”, Mr Bakhurst told waiting reporters: “My job is to restore trust, clearly that’s been severely damaged.

“Again, I apologise for that. But that’s my job, to restore trust in this organisation.

“That’s what I’ll try to do. And I’ll be setting out a lot more detail on Monday about how we intend to do that.”

Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly have expressed a willingness to co-operate with two parliamentary committee probes into the payments and governance scandal at RTE.

A solicitor representing the men has written to both the Media Committee and Public Accounts Committee indicating a desire to clarify a number of matters and provide “important information”.

They are expected to give evidence to the committees next week.

Keelin Shanley funeral
RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy (Brian Lawless/PA)

Asked if he had confidence in the current RTE executive board, Mr Bakhurst said he would be making a more detailed statement on Monday. He said there were individuals involved and he needed to speak to them first.

“There are individuals involved here, I need to talk to them and also want to talk to staff before I come out and say something publicly and, for me, restoring the trust of the audience and of staff and of politicians in RTE is absolutely key to what we’re trying to do here,” he said.

He said trust in RTE had been “severely diminished”.

“It’s been a highly damaging two weeks for RTE and it’s been painful to watch,” he said. “But I’m looking forward to starting the job and trying to repair that.”

Mr Bakhurst also said he was concerned about the finances of RTE.

Commenting on the job he was walking into, he said: “It’s a huge challenge, it wasn’t quite the challenge that I thought I was taking on when I took on this job but it’s a challenge that I’ll do my absolute best to deliver it with the right team around me.”

Asked what his message was to licence fee payers who were contemplating not paying as a result of the scandal, Mr Bakhurst urged them to look at the actions and “what we’re trying to do to restore trust”.

He also praised how the news and current affairs arm of RTE had covered the story about its own organisation.

Chairwoman of RTE’s oversight board Siun Ni Raghallaigh also attended Thursday’s meeting with Ms Martin, as did interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch.

Commenting on staff sentiment at RTE, Mr Bakhurst said: “I fully recognise the morale is on the floor and my priority next week is to get around the organisation, my top priority is to go around the organisation and talk to staff and hear their concerns.

“Adrian (Lynch) and I have already been talking about trying to meet the unions possibly tomorrow, if they’re available. So we want to start this. I don’t start ‘til Monday, this is the most work I’ve done for no payment so far in my life in the last few weeks. But I’m happy to do it.”

Asked when his planned reconstitution of the executive board would commence, he replied: “It will start on Monday.”

He declined to comment on the revelation that a staff member at RTE had a car loaned to them for five years without approval – and only returned it this week.

He said there may be a “process” initiated around that issue. “If necessary there will be one, and I can’t talk about that any further at the moment, I’m sorry,” he said.

Mr Bakhurst said his job had “changed hugely” from the one he believed he was taking on when he was selected as the next director general.

RTE pay revelations
Interim deputy director general at RTE Adrian Lynch, RTE Board chair Siun Ni Raghallaigh and incoming RTE director general Kevin Bakhurst (Liam McBurney/PA)

He said the task of restoring trust now had to take precedence in the first instance over his wider vision to create a “forward-looking, digital-first, public service media organisation”.

“There’s no doubt my job has changed hugely, right,” he said.

Asked about RTE’s use of a commercial barter account, Mr Bakhurst said he was aware of a barter account that traded airtime from his previous stint at RTE.

Barter accounts are commonplace in the media industry. They allow organisations to exchange advertising airtime that would otherwise go unsold in return for goods and services from companies.

RTE’s use of barter spending has come in for intense scrutiny since it emerged that 150,000 euro was paid to Tubridy through one such account, and that the payment was not properly declared.

The Irish broadcaster, which is sustained through public funds and commercial revenues, has also faced criticism for using barter transactions to spend hundreds of thousands of euro entertaining commercial clients, including on a trip to the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

A series of further transactions was revealed on Wednesday, including almost 5,000 euro on 200 pairs of flip flops for a summer party for clients.

Former director general Dee Forbes quit last week amid the fallout from the undisclosed payments scandal.

She had originally been due to stand down this month, with experienced media executive Mr Bakhurst having already been announced as her successor.

