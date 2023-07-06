RTE’s Marty Morrissey apologises for ‘informal’ car loan from Renault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RTE’s Marty Morrissey apologises for ‘informal’ car loan from Renault

By Press Association
Marty Morrissey said he received permission for the loan car from RTE and did not seek a fee for the emcee work (Alamy/PA)
RTE sports commentator Marty Morrissey has apologised after admitting to accepting an “informal” deal to use a car while acting as a master of ceremonies at a dozen Renault events.

In a statement released on Thursday, Morrissey said he was asked in 2017 to emcee 12 functions in garages across Ireland for the motoring brand, which involved interviewing several high-profile GAA personalities.

He said that he received permission to do so from RTE and did not seek a fee.

Morrissey said he returned the car “voluntarily” on June 23 after reflecting on the controversy at RTE around payments to fellow presenter Ryan Tubridy, and concluding that the “ad hoc” arrangement was “an error of judgment”.

The Irish national broadcaster’s interim deputy director-general, Adrian Lynch, told the Media Committee on Wednesday that he was aware of one RTE staff member who had been given the use of a car for five years, and told senators that the vehicle was returned the day before the hearing, on July 4.

Mr Morrissey said he was making the statement, posted to Twitter, in the interest of “openness and transparency”.

“I did not seek a fee for this engagement. I saw it as a GAA-related, interacting with former players who I knew well. Many of the GAA-related engagement I do, I do at no cost,” he said.

“As I hadn’t sought a fee, Renault offered me the use of a car. I accepted this offer.

“The situation carried over informally for a number of years. I ended up emceeing about 12 such events.

“Like many RTE staff and contractors, I was this week asked to supply RTE with information about any commercial engagements, gifts and potential conflicts of interest. I did this and made full disclosure of this matter to RTE.

“I have never been appointed a brand ambassador for Renault. There was no expectation or requirement that I publicly endorse or promote Renault on air, on social media or otherwise while I had the use of a car. As far as I was concerned, my use of the car was always a very ad hoc arrangement which did not affect my work with RTE.

“I wish to be clear that I have never had a car allowance from RTE.

“I have apologised to RTE, my managers and colleagues for any embarrassment or difficulty I have caused them because of this matter.

“I also apologise to any of our viewers and listeners who may feel let down by my actions.

“It was never my intention to let anyone down, least of all myself.”

