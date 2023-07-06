RTE’s Marty Morrissey apologises for ‘informal’ car loan from Renault

RTE sports commentator Marty Morrissey has apologised after admitting to accepting an “informal” deal to use a car while acting as a master of ceremonies at a dozen Renault events.

In a statement released on Thursday, Morrissey said he was asked in 2017 to emcee 12 functions in garages across Ireland for the motoring brand, which involved interviewing several high-profile GAA personalities.

He said that he received permission to do so from RTE and did not seek a fee.

Marty Morrissey statement pic.twitter.com/2b4gdwhOUE — Marty Morrissey (@MartyM_RTE) July 6, 2023

Morrissey said he returned the car “voluntarily” on June 23 after reflecting on the controversy at RTE around payments to fellow presenter Ryan Tubridy, and concluding that the “ad hoc” arrangement was “an error of judgment”.

The Irish national broadcaster’s interim deputy director-general, Adrian Lynch, told the Media Committee on Wednesday that he was aware of one RTE staff member who had been given the use of a car for five years, and told senators that the vehicle was returned the day before the hearing, on July 4.

Mr Morrissey said he was making the statement, posted to Twitter, in the interest of “openness and transparency”.

“I did not seek a fee for this engagement. I saw it as a GAA-related, interacting with former players who I knew well. Many of the GAA-related engagement I do, I do at no cost,” he said.

“As I hadn’t sought a fee, Renault offered me the use of a car. I accepted this offer.

“The situation carried over informally for a number of years. I ended up emceeing about 12 such events.

“Like many RTE staff and contractors, I was this week asked to supply RTE with information about any commercial engagements, gifts and potential conflicts of interest. I did this and made full disclosure of this matter to RTE.

“I have never been appointed a brand ambassador for Renault. There was no expectation or requirement that I publicly endorse or promote Renault on air, on social media or otherwise while I had the use of a car. As far as I was concerned, my use of the car was always a very ad hoc arrangement which did not affect my work with RTE.

“I wish to be clear that I have never had a car allowance from RTE.

“I have apologised to RTE, my managers and colleagues for any embarrassment or difficulty I have caused them because of this matter.

“I also apologise to any of our viewers and listeners who may feel let down by my actions.

“It was never my intention to let anyone down, least of all myself.”