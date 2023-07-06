Andrew Tate loses appeal against house arrest as human trafficking case goes on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andrew Tate loses appeal against house arrest as human trafficking case goes on

By Press Association
Andrew Tate has lost an appeal against a court’s decision to keep him under house arrest, his spokeswoman has said (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Andrew Tate has lost an appeal against a court’s decision to keep him under house arrest, his spokeswoman has said.

The divisive social media personality is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a crime gang to sexually exploit women.

On Thursday, the Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled against the 36-year-old ex-professional kickboxer’s appeal, which challenged a court’s decision on June 23 to extend the house arrest measure for 30 more days as the criminal case continues.

That decision was made days after Romania’s anti-organised crime agency, Diicot, formally indicted Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian women.

All four were initially arrested near Romania’s capital in late December and have denied the allegations.

Before the appeal court’s final ruling on Thursday, two judges disagreed on whether or not to uphold the house arrest measure – so a third judge was brought in to preside over the ruling.

The Tate brothers’ spokeswoman, Mateea Petrescu, said the judges’ initial decision was not unanimous and that offered hope – even though they lost the appeal – because for the first time since their arrest “a judge has ruled that the brothers should be allowed to move freely in Romania without restrictions”.

“We consider this to be a great step toward the rightful exoneration of Andrew and Tristan,” she said, adding that although the brothers “have suffered important damages to their reputation, they remain optimistic and continue to put their faith in the Romanian justice system”.

In June, Diicot asked judges to extend the house arrest measure after the agency filed its investigation.

Under Romanian law, judges have 60 days to decide whether the case is sent to trial but it often takes longer.

Andrew Tate, who has been accused of peddling conspiracy theories online and has amassed seven million Twitter followers, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and there is a political conspiracy designed to silence his views.

Tristan Tate is also accused
Tristan Tate is also accused (Alexandru Dobre/AP)

“Very strange that one judge can think the file is garbage and should be dismissed,” read a post on his Twitter account after the court’s decision, “and another can believe your liberty should remain permanently deprived. Based on the same file? I’ll let you speculate … I haven’t been outside in 7 months.”

The Tate brothers, who are dual UK-US citizens, won an appeal on March 31 to be moved to house arrest after spending three months in police detention.

Diicot alleges that the four defendants formed a crime gang in 2021 “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania, as well as in the US and Britain.

There are seven female victims in the case, Diicot said, who were lured with false pretenses of love and transported to Romania, where the gang sexually exploited and subjected them to physical violence.

One defendant is accused of raping a woman twice in March 2022, according to the agency.

The women were allegedly controlled by “intimidation, constant surveillance” and claims they were in debt, prosecutors said.

Andrew Tate was previously banned from several prominent social media platforms for expressing hate speech and misogynistic comments, including that women should bear responsibility for being sexually assaulted.

Several women in Britain are pursuing civil claims to obtain damages from Tate, alleging they are victims of sexual violence.

During their investigation, prosecutors have ordered the confiscation of the Tate brothers’ assets, including 15 luxury cars, luxury watches and about three million US dollars (£2.35 million) in cryptocurrency.

Andrew Tate rose to notoriety in 2016 when he was removed from the Big Brother house in the UK over a video that appeared to show him hitting a woman with a belt.

