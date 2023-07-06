Berlusconi’s will divides £4.27 billion as oldest children get media empire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Berlusconi’s will divides £4.27 billion as oldest children get media empire

By Press Association
Silvio Berlusconi left control of his media empire to his two eldest children, according to details of his will reported by Italian media (Marco Merlini/LaPresse/AP)
Silvio Berlusconi left control of his media empire to his two oldest children, according to details of his will reported by Italian media (Marco Merlini/LaPresse/AP)

Silvio Berlusconi left control of his media empire to his two oldest children, according to details of his will reported by Italian media.

He also bequeathed 100 million euros (£85.5 million) of his estimated five billion-euro (£4.27 billion) fortune each to his companion and his brother.

The Fininvest holding company controlling the Mediaset television network, Mondadori publishing house and other assets said in a statement “no shareholder will exercise overall individual direct control of Fininvest SpA” as Mr Berlusconi had.

The three-time former Italian premier and media mogul died on June 12 aged 86 after being admitted to hospital for treatment for chronic leukaemia.

His will was read out in the presence of his five children and other witnesses on Tuesday.

The coffin of media mogul and former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi leaves the Milan's Gothic Cathedral at the end his state funeral
The coffin of media mogul and former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi leaves the Milan’s Gothic Cathedral at the end his state funeral (Luca Bruno/AP)

With the shares inherited from their father, Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi control 53% of Fininvest.

Mr Berlusconi’s fortune was estimated at five billion euros, including publicly traded Fininvest, which is valued at 2.8 billion euros (£2.4 billion), real estate holdings worth around 700 million euros (£598.3 million), stocks, artworks and cash, according to the news agency ANSA.

Mr Berlusconi also left 60% of his nonbusiness wealth to Marina and Pier Silvio, his two oldest children from his first marriage, while the youngest three children from a second marriage, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi, split the remaining 40%.

The twice-divorced Mr Berlusconi also left 100 million euros (£85.5 million) to his 33-year-old companion, Marta Fascia, and an equal sum to his brother Paolo.

He also left 30 million euros (£25.6 million) to one of his oldest friends and a former senator from his party, Marcello Dell’Utri, who had been convicted of Mafia association.

Flowers and a note reading
Flowers and a note reading “Thank you Silvio” are laid in front of Mr Berlusconi’s home near Milan after his death (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse/AP)

The court said he had acted as a mediator between Mr Berlusconi and a top crime boss in charges dating to a period before Mr Berlusconi took office.

According to a copy of the will published by Italian media outlets, Mr Berlusconi decided in 2006 how his business holdings would be divided.

He added the bequeathal to his brother in 2020 and those to Fascia and Dell’Ultri in January, when he was admitted to hospital for tests.

