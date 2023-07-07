Death toll rises to 55 after two weeks of monsoon rain in Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Death toll rises to 55 after two weeks of monsoon rain in Pakistan

By Press Association
A rescue worker helps a driver pushing his motorcycle rickshaw through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Lahore (KM Chaudary/AP)
A rescue worker helps a driver pushing his motorcycle rickshaw through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Lahore (KM Chaudary/AP)

The death toll from two weeks of monsoon rains in Pakistan has risen to 55, authorities said.

Eight children were among the 12 people confirmed dead on Thursday amid fears of flash floods with the eastern city of Lahore seeing a record-breaking downpour the previous day, flooding many streets and disrupting normal life.

Since Wednesday, 19 people have died in the city due to collapsing roofs and electrocution, officials said, and Pakistan’s weather forecast agency warned of more rain to hit the city.

Pakistan Monsoon Rains
A man pulls a handcart carrying a boy as they wade through a flooded road in Lahore (KM Chaudary/AP)

At least eight children died when a massive landslide hit Shangla, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, officials said.

Rescuers were trying to remove a large mud pile for fear that other missing children were buried.

Heavy rain continued to lash the impoverished nation, overflowing the main rivers in the Punjab province, Jhelum and Chenab, prompting the disaster management agency to be on high alert for fear of flash floods.

The rains have returned to Pakistan a year after a climate-induced downpour swelled rivers and inundated at one point one-third of the country, killing 1,739 people.

The floods also caused 30 billion dollars (£23.5 billion) in damage in cash-strapped Pakistan in 2022.

More from Press and Journal

Carlos Riise pictured cycling in Shetland.
2023 Island Games: Shetland cyclist Carlos Riise 'honoured' to lead out team as flag-bearer
Nairn street market in April. Image: Iona Gibson/Nairn BID
Nairn business group invests in AI technology for town improvements
The late and 'awkward' Tam Dalyell, pictured at the Labour Party Conference in 1988 (Image: Malcolm Gilson/Shutterstock)
Campbell Gunn: Here's to Scotland's political mavericks and rebel MSPs
Alister Jack used a Section 35 to block the Gender Recognition Reform bill.
Alister Jack's comments on funding for Orkney 'tending to deceit', claims islands council leader
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Legend Eoin Jess insists Aberdeen must sign more 'exciting' players like Duk
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man was tackled to the floor by a mum on the school run when he allegedly attempted to rob Mooney's Picture shows; Mooney's Lochalsh Road, Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Google street view Date; 16/08/2022
Man jailed over vicious cashpoint assault
Pictures from the 24-hour bowlathon at Ellon Bowling Club organised by Mike Stephen, which was supported by former Aberdeen player David Robertson. Pics were supplied
Ellon bowls marathon raises money for good cause
Aberdeen's biggest cricket fan received a very special surprise in the post (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Howzat for exciting sports controversy?
Aimee Smith with her painting of the 13th hole at Royal Dornoch.
Royal Dornoch course gives artist Aimee inspiration and her biggest challenge
Quincy De Gale, known as Bryce, leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Extended sentence for makeshift flamethrower lout who tried to 'justify' attack