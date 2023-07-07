Six killed and dozens injured in fire at nursing home in Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Six killed and dozens injured in fire at nursing home in Italy

By Press Association
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the nursing home blaze (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the nursing home blaze (Antonio Calanni/AP)

A fire at a Milan nursing home has killed six of the residents and injured about 80 others.

Firefighters said the blaze began about 1.30am on Friday, apparently in the room of two female residents, who were among the dead. Also dead were three other women and a man.

Among the injured, two were in a critical condition, while most of the others were being treated for smoke inhalation, firefighters told Italian state radio.

Luca Cari, a spokesperson for Italy’s national firefighters corps, said they were investigating the cause of the blaze, which was contained by early morning.

Police and firefighters at the scene of the nursing home blaze in Milan
Police and firefighters at the scene of the nursing home blaze in Milan (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala, who came to the scene, told reporters that the 100 or so residents of the nursing home who were not injured were being transferred to other facilities in the northern Italian city.

People who lived nearby told state radio that they saw people inside at the windows holding cloths to their faces against the smoke.

Rome daily La Repubblica said many of the residents have Alzheimer’s disease.

More from Press and Journal

Lightning strikes in the sky
Thunderstorms forecast across Highlands on Saturday
Aberdeen's Joe Lewis applauds the fans at full time after a 2-1 win over Dundee. Image: SNS.
Veteran keeper Joe Lewis to leave Aberdeen
The Knipoch Hotel on the banks of Loch Feochan has been sold.
Knipoch Hotel, site of notorious 16th Century murder, sold subject to contract
Skye Bridge connects Skye and the mainland.
Skye Bridge to close for five nights for road surfacing
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the nursing home blaze (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Volkswagen Caddy has functionality down to a tee
Carlos Riise pictured cycling in Shetland.
2023 Island Games: Shetland cyclist Carlos Riise 'honoured' to lead out team as flag-bearer
Nairn street market in April. Image: Iona Gibson/Nairn BID
Nairn business group invests in AI technology for town improvements
Keith Watson has signed a one-year contract with Raith Rovers. Image: Courtesy of Raith Rovers FC
Keith Watson relishing fresh start at ambitious Raith Rovers after five years starring at…
The late and 'awkward' Tam Dalyell, pictured at the Labour Party Conference in 1988 (Image: Malcolm Gilson/Shutterstock)
Campbell Gunn: Here's to Scotland's political mavericks and rebel MSPs
Alister Jack used a Section 35 to block the Gender Recognition Reform bill.
Alister Jack's comments on funding for Orkney 'tending to deceit', claims islands council leader