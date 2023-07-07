Thousands take part in first running of the bulls in annual San Fermin Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Thousands take part in first running of the bulls in annual San Fermin Festival

By Press Association
The festival takes place in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
The festival takes place in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Thousands of thrill-seekers have taken part in the first running of the bulls at this year’s San Fermin Festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona.

Several runners took knocks and hard falls in the event on Friday morning but no one was gored by the animals, a frequent feature of the spectacle.

The festival attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists.

Nearly 1.7 million people visited Pamplona for the celebrations in 2022, and forecasts are higher for this year with all Covid-19 constraints ended.

Spain Running of the Bulls
The festival in Pamplona was made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

In the run, six bulls guided by six tame oxen charged along a route through Pamplona’s streets for around two minutes and 30 seconds before reaching the bull ring.

The festival was made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Hemingway’s first visit to the festival.

Friday’s run was the first of eight scheduled to take place. The rest of day usually involves drinking, eating and attending cultural events.

Four runners were gored in the festival last year, while 16 people have died in bull runs since 1910, most recently in 2009.

People avoid the bulls in in Pamplona
People avoid the bulls in Pamplona (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

The bulls that run each morning are killed in the afternoon by professional bullfighters.

Animal rights activists campaign against the festival, claiming it is cruel.

Expert bull runners, mostly locals, try to sprint at full steam just in front of the bull horns before peeling off at the last second.

The inexperienced, a group that includes most foreigners, do well enough to scramble out of the way, often ending up in piles of fellow runners.

Almost everyone in Pamplona wears the traditional white shirt and trousers with red sash and neckerchief during the colourful festival.

More from Press and Journal

Lightning strikes in the sky
Thunderstorms forecast across Highlands on Saturday
Aberdeen's Joe Lewis applauds the fans at full time after a 2-1 win over Dundee. Image: SNS.
Veteran keeper Joe Lewis to leave Aberdeen
The Knipoch Hotel on the banks of Loch Feochan has been sold.
Knipoch Hotel, site of notorious 16th Century murder, sold subject to contract
Skye Bridge connects Skye and the mainland.
Skye Bridge to close for five nights for road surfacing
The festival takes place in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Volkswagen Caddy has functionality down to a tee
Carlos Riise pictured cycling in Shetland.
2023 Island Games: Shetland cyclist Carlos Riise 'honoured' to lead out team as flag-bearer
Nairn street market in April. Image: Iona Gibson/Nairn BID
Nairn business group invests in AI technology for town improvements
Keith Watson has signed a one-year contract with Raith Rovers. Image: Courtesy of Raith Rovers FC
Keith Watson relishing fresh start at ambitious Raith Rovers after five years starring at…
The late and 'awkward' Tam Dalyell, pictured at the Labour Party Conference in 1988 (Image: Malcolm Gilson/Shutterstock)
Campbell Gunn: Here's to Scotland's political mavericks and rebel MSPs
Alister Jack used a Section 35 to block the Gender Recognition Reform bill.
Alister Jack's comments on funding for Orkney 'tending to deceit', claims islands council leader