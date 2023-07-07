Maritime nations agree to slash shipping emissions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maritime nations agree to slash shipping emissions

By Press Association
Negotiators rubber-stamped a deal for shipping emissions to reach net zero ‘by or around’ 2050 (Mark J Terrill/AP)
Maritime nations have agreed to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by about 2050 in a deal that some experts and nations say falls short of what is needed to curb warming to agreed temperature limits.

Negotiators at the meeting of the UN’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London, seen as key to curb global warming to 1.5C since pre-industrial times, rubber-stamped a deal for shipping emissions to reach net zero “by or around” 2050.

The plan also calls for shipping emissions to be slashed by at least 20% but aiming for 30% by 2030 and at least 70% but working towards 80% by 2040, despite a push from Pacific nations for more ambitious targets.

Experts calculate the industry must cut its emissions by 45% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050 to keep on track with the 1.5C goal.

Environmentalists and some nations pushing for more ambitious targets are unhappy with the deal, which does not set 2050 as a firm deadline for net-zero emissions or keep in line with the warming limit set in the Paris agreement.

One analysis suggests both the less and more ambitious interim targets would see the shipping industry use up its carbon budget – a calculation of the amount of carbon dioxide various industries and countries can emit before global warming limits are breached – by early next decade.

“We do not have the time to wait for regulation or alternative fuels to catch up,” said Diane Gilpin, founder and CEO of Smart Green Shipping. “We need to move with urgency and work with what we have.”

The IMO’s targets are revised every five years. The previous target was for the shipping industry to cut its emissions by at least half from 2008 to 2050.

But environmentalists say that other players can surpass the IMO’s emissions plan.

“National and regional actors must take the initiative to enact a more ambitious policy on shipping emissions, corporate first movers must launch green shipping corridors to accelerate the uptake of zero-carbon fuels,” said Jason Anderson, from the ClimateWorks Foundation.

Shipping currently accounts for almost 3% of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the IMO.

A European Parliament report warned that share could increase dramatically by 2050 if steps are not taken to reduce the sector’s reliance on fossil fuels.

