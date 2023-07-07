Nuclear agency pushes for Zaporizhzhia plant roof access amid explosives reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Nuclear agency pushes for Zaporizhzhia plant roof access amid explosives reports

By Press Association
Ukrainian officials reported that the Russians had planted explosives at one of the world’s largest nuclear power plants (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Ukrainian officials reported that the Russians had planted explosives at one of the world’s largest nuclear power plants (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)

The head of the UN nuclear agency has said he is pushing for access to the roof of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, following reports from Ukrainian officials that the Russians had planted explosives.

The plant was seized by Russia in March 2022 in the first weeks of the war in Ukraine, raising fears of a nuclear accident.

The Russians have only granted limited access to officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), citing the security situation.

Wrapping up a four-day visit to Japan, IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi said his agency was making progress on access to Zaporizhzhia, but there had been “some limitations”.

“It’s like a conversation and I’m pushing to get as much access as possible,” said Mr Grossi, adding that there was “marginal improvement”.

“I’m optimistic that we are going to be able to go up and see,” Mr Grossi said, referring to the rooftops.

The UN atomic watchdog has repeatedly cautioned over the possibility of a radiation catastrophe like the one at Chernobyl, in northern Ukraine, after a reactor exploded in 1986.

Citing the latest intelligence reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged on Tuesday night that Russian troops had placed “objects resembling explosives” on top of several power units to “simulate” an attack as part of a false flag operation.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
The plant was seized by Russia in March 2022 (AP)

Mr Grossi said the IAEA had made simulations to model the possible environmental impact in case of an explosion or bombing of the plant, although he declined to give details.

The IAEA has officials stationed at the Russian-held plant, which is still run by its Ukrainian staff.

Mr Grossi told the Associated Press that the IAEA had gained access to additional parts of the site recently, including the cooling pond and fuel storage areas.

The “foreign objects” were placed on the roof of the plant’s third and fourth power units, the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said in a statement.

IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi
IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

The Ukrainians had said the areas were mined by the Russians, but the IAEA was able to “confirm that they were not, which is important”.

On Wednesday, Mr Grossi said the most recent IAEA inspection of the Zaporizhzhia plant found no mining activities.

He was speaking after a visit to the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, where equipment has been installed for the planned release of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean.

Mr Grossi was leaving Tokyo on Friday to head to South Korea, where he will provide an explanation of the safety of the Fukushima water release plan.

More from Press and Journal

Keeper Joe Lewis has called time on seven years at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Revealed: Keeper Joe Lewis explains his decision to leave Aberdeen
Tolbooth Museum in Aberdeen
Aberdeen's historic Tolbooth Museum to be given new lease of life with £1.36m repairs
James Brown following his move to Ross County. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County sign 'leader' James Brown from Blackburn Rovers
Aberdeen beach is great for a day out. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
11 free things to do in Aberdeen during the summer holidays
Orkney Norway
Do Orcadians really want to join Norway? The county's honorary Norwegian Consul talks about…
Fyrish Gymnastics Club celebrate winning two gold medals at the Scottish TeamGym Championships at Ravenscraig in June. Image: Scottish Gymnastics
Fyrish Gymnastics Club claim double gold medal success at Scottish TeamGym Championships
The aqua ceilidh made a splash at Stonehaven Folk Festival. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Under Canvas, Stonehaven Folk Festival and Quentin Blake…
CR0029133 Action from Eastern Premier Division match between Stoneywood Dyce CC and Watsonians CC, at Dyce In pic... Stoneywood and Dyce spin bowler, Lennard Bester Wullie Marr / DCT Media 26-06-2021
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce aim to scalp league leaders Grange
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Summer signing Ester Sokler can push Duk and Bojan Miovski to even…
Signage was put up at the airport in 2021. Image: Police Scotland
Pair facing court accused of endangering aircrafts with drones