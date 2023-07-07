Belarus shows off military camp to host Wagner mercenaries after failed mutiny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Belarus shows off military camp to host Wagner mercenaries after failed mutiny

By Press Association
The camp was previously used by the Belarusian army (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
The camp was previously used by the Belarusian army (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

The Belarusian military has showed off a field camp it has offered to Russia’s Wagner group if it relocates to Belarus under a deal that ended its mutiny.

Major General Leonid Kosinsky, an assistant to Belarus’ defence minister, told reporters that Wagner troops could use the former Belarusian army camp near Tsel, about 55 miles south-east of Minsk.

Journalists were shown rows of empty tents that Maj Gen Kosinsky said could accommodate up to 5,000 troops at the camp in the Asipovichy district that was used by the Belarusian army before it was handed over to the territorial defence forces.

He said Wagner representatives have not yet inspected the camp to see whether it meets their needs.

Major General Leonid Kosinsky
Major General Leonid Kosinsky speaks to journalists in the Belarusian army camp (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

“When the Wagner Group makes a final decision on whether to deploy to Belarus or not, they will see where and how to deploy,” he told reporters.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Russia and his troops so far have remained at their home camps, raising new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule.

Much about the agreement, which was brokered by Mr Lukashenko, remains murky, and it was not clear if the Wagner chief’s presence in Russia would violate the deal, which allowed Mr Prigozhin and his mercenaries to move to Belarus in exchange for ending the rebellion and a promise of amnesty.

Mr Lukashenko’s claim could not be independently verified, but Russian media have reported Mr Prigozhin was recently seen at his offices in Russia’s second-largest city, St Petersburg.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday again shrugged off questions about Mr Prigozhin’s whereabouts and refused to comment on whether his presence in Russia would violate the deal.

The Belarusian president dismissed suggestions that the mercenaries could attack Ukraine from Belarusian territory, which Russian troops used as a staging ground ahead of their invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

An indoor view of a tent in the Belarusian army camp
An indoor view of a tent in the Belarusian army camp (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

During their revolt that lasted less than 24 hours, Mr Prigozhin’s mercenaries quickly swept through the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and captured the military headquarters there without firing a shot before driving to within about 125 miles of the Russian capital.

Mr Prigozhin described it as a “march of justice” to oust his longtime foes — Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu and the chief of the military’s general staff, General Valery Gerasimov, whose handling of the war in Ukraine he criticised.

The Wagner fighters faced little resistance and downed at least six military helicopters and a command post aircraft, killing at least 10 airmen.

When the deal was struck, the Wagner chief ordered his troops to return to their camps.

The short-lived rebellion represented the biggest threat to Mr Putin in his more than two decades in power, exposing his weakness and eroding the Kremlin’s authority.

