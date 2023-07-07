Coolio’s collaborators and track list announced for rapper’s posthumous album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coolio’s collaborators and track list announced for rapper’s posthumous album

By Press Association
Coolio’s death was ruled to be accidental (David Mercer/PA)
Coolio’s posthumous album includes guest appearances from Naughty By Nature’s Treach, Da Lench Mob’s J-Dee and Ras Kass on a project that was not intended to be the rapper’s last.

Titled Long Live Coolio, the forthcoming LP is a celebration of the Grammy award-winning MC, best known for his ’90s classics Gangsta’s Paradise and Fantastic Voyage.

His representatives have shared the 11-song track list and who will be heard on the album.

A Star Is Born, the latest track from the release — a collaboration between Naughty By Nature’s Treach, MC Shan and Coolio’s long time producer/collaborator DJ Wino — premiered on Friday.

The track doubles as a history lesson in Coolio’s path to superstardom.

Close up of rapper Coolio
Six-time Grammy nominated rapper Coolio died in September 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)

Treach, who has a large portrait tattoo of Coolio on his chest, said: “When I heard Coolio’s verse, I’m like, ‘Yo, it feels like the homie is still here’.

“How do we want people to think of him? We just want them to always think of him. That’s what it’s about — keeping your homies’ names in the streets.

“Tupac just got a star in Hollywood. We don’t just say it when our brothers are here. We say it until we meet up with them again.”

In A Star Is Born, Coolio raps: “Went from Old Man to Boo Daddy to Coolio. At the age of 18 I hit the studio KDAY I’m on radio.”

DJ Wino said: “Coolio told his story in the second verse. This song was not meant to be posthumous.”

Coolio died in September 2022.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office determined that his death was from the effects of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine and ruled it an accident.

In March 2023, Coolio’s estate said the hip-hop legend was working on an album in the days leading up to his death.

DJ Wino says about 75% of the album was completed at the time he died.

“He laid it out there for us,” he said of finishing Long Live Coolio.

“It was up to us to come through and like good little foot soldiers we followed up.”

Coolio wears a blue tracksuit during a photoshoot
Coolio has amassed more than one billion views on his hit Gangsta’s Paradise (Yui Mok/PA)

Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for Gangsta’s Paradise, the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film Dangerous Minds that sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song Pastime Paradise and was played constantly on MTV.

The song hit one billion views on YouTube in 2022.

The rapper had subsequent hits with Fantastic Voyage in 1994, 1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New) in 1996 and 1997’s C U When U Get There.

His career album sales totalled 4.8 million, with 978 million on-demand streams of his songs, according to Luminate.

He was nominated for six Grammys overall.

The Long Live Coolio track list is:

1. Shine On Me

2. Got That

3. Notice Me (feat Ras Kass)

4. Fast Pace (feat Kid Frost)

5. I’m Wit That BS (feat J-Dee from Da Lench Mob)

6. TAG You It (feat Too Short)

7. A Star Is Born (feat Treach from Naughty By Nature)

8. Belly Of The Beast (feat Cejaz Negraz)

9. Snitch’N

10. Stand Up Beat It Hit It (feat Jay Chris)

11. R Thentic (feat Kurupt & Chill)

