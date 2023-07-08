US treasury secretary appeals to China for co-operation on climate change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

US treasury secretary appeals to China for co-operation on climate change

By Press Association
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, speaks as Chinese vice premier He Lifeng, right, listens during a meeting in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, speaks as Chinese vice premier He Lifeng, right, listens during a meeting in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen has appealed to China for cooperation on climate change and other global challenges and not to let disagreements about trade and other matters derail relations.

In a meeting with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, Ms Yellen defended US restrictions on technology exports that upset Beijing.

She said the two governments should not let such disagreements disrupt thriving economic and financial relations.

″We also face important global challenges, such as debt distress in emerging markets and developing countries and climate change,” Ms Yellen said. “We have a duty to both our own economies and to other countries to cooperate.”

China US
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen arrives for a climate finance round-table discussion at the US Embassy in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein, AP)

Ms Yellen is one of a series of US officials who are due to visit Beijing as part of efforts to revive relations that are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over technology, security and Taiwan among other issues.

Ms Yellen has received a warm welcome from leaders including Premier Li Qiang, the number two figure in the ruling Communist Party, though they gave no sign they will change policies that irk Washington and other governments.

Treasury officials said the goal of the trip was to encourage communication and no agreements on big disputes were expected. They said Ms Yellen was not scheduled to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Beijing broke off climate discussions with Washington last August in retaliation for a visit by then-speaker Nancy Pelosi of the House of Representatives to Taiwan, the self-ruled island democracy claimed by China as part of its territory.

President Joe Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry is due to become the next senior US official to visit China next week.

China and the United States are the world’s top emitters of climate-changing carbon.

China US
Ms Yellen shakes hands with He Lifeng during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Mr He, who is Mr Xi’s top economic adviser and the chief Chinese envoy to the United States on trade and financial issues, said the two governments should return to an agreement reached last November by Mr Biden and Mr Xi to improve relations.

″The two countries should act with a sense of responsibility for history, for the people and for the world,” the vice premier said.

He added that the United States should ”adopt a rational and pragmatic attitude and work with China to stay committed to the common understandings” set out by Mr Xi and Mr Biden.

China, which has lent billions of dollars to governments in Asia and Africa under Mr Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative to build ports and other infrastructure, signed on an agreement last month to reduce the debts of Zambia in southern Africa. Treasury officials earlier pointed to that as an area where cooperation produced results.

Also on Saturday, Mr Yellen met the incoming governor of China’s central bank, Pan Gongsheng, and people who work in China’s climate-related finance industry.

Ms Yellen repeated her appeal for “healthy economic cooperation”, a reference to complaints that Beijing violates its free-trade commitments by subsidising and shielding its companies from competition.

More from Press and Journal

New Inverness signing, striker Adam Brooks. Image: ICTFC
Highly-rated Scotland and Celtic youth striker Adam Brooks joins Caley Thistle
Outside of Greggs in Dyce with a door boarded up.
Greggs store in Aberdeen suburb closed after break-in
Picture of missing man Jamie Milne on the left. On the right is a police officer.
Appeal made for 21-year-old man last seen in Inverness
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, speaks as Chinese vice premier He Lifeng, right, listens during a meeting in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
Boost your road skills with Advanced Motorcycle Rider Training
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, speaks as Chinese vice premier He Lifeng, right, listens during a meeting in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
Vauxhall creates electric vehicle Etiquette Guide
Giant Aberdeen letters in the Castlegate, Aberdeen, looking towards Union Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
What A Week: The Granite Mile reimagined and mutant midges the movie
Oban Camanachd's Matthew Sloss challenges Kingussie's Robert Mabon. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Oban Camanachd forward Matthew Sloss
Durn House is located on Durn Road in Portsoy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Expect charm, elegance and diverse seasonal menus at 18th century Durn House in Portsoy
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Kris Neish was found guilty during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Kris Neish was found guilty during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting women and teenager avoids prison sentence
King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel through Edinburgh (Image: Colin Mearns/Herald and Times Group/PA Wire)
The Flying Pigs: Talk about privilege - King Charlie gets two birthdays AND two…