David de Gea confirms Manchester United departure

By Press Association
David de Gea is to leave Manchester United after 12 seasons (Martin Rickett/PA)
David de Gea has announced he is leaving Manchester United as a free agent after 12 seasons at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old’s contract with United expired at the end of June, with no new deal agreed despite talks that took place throughout the season.

In a message on social media, De Gea thanked United fans for their support, but said: “Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.”

When De Gea’s contract expired last Friday, United said they remained in talks with the Spain goalkeeper.

That followed reports that De Gea had signed a contract extension only for the club to withdraw that offer and come back with reduced terms.

De Gea wrote: “I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club.

“I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.

“It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.

“Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. We’ve seen it all.”

A deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly progressing
United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly been pushing to sign a new goalkeeper in this transfer window,
with a deal for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana said to be close.

The Dutchman paid tribute to the departing De Gea, who won the Premier League’s golden glove last season.

Ten Hag said: “It takes great quality and character to reach the level of even playing one game for Manchester United.

“To do it 545 times over 12 years is a special achievement, particularly in the goalkeeping position where every game puts you in the spotlight.

“To have won Player of the Year awards from both the fans and his team-mates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club.

“I am personally grateful for the 25 clean sheets he helped provide last season and his overall contribution on the pitch during my first year at the club.

“All the players and staff send him our very best wishes for the next phase of his outstanding career.”

