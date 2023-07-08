Pakistan to co-operate with Switzerland on managing risks of natural disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pakistan to co-operate with Switzerland on managing risks of natural disaster

By Press Association
Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis discussed the matter with Pakistan’s disaster management chief Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik (Press Information Department via AP)
Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis discussed the matter with Pakistan's disaster management chief Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik (Press Information Department via AP)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said his country looks forward to co-operating with Switzerland on managing the effects of climate change and receiving an advanced weather warning system from the European country.

Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis and the head of Pakistan’s disaster management authority, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Nathia Gali resort, around 52 miles from Islamabad, to co-operate on ways to manage natural disaster risks.

The two countries announced they will “pool resources” to help strengthen Pakistan’s response to such disasters.

The Swiss foreign minister, who was on a three-day visit to Pakistan, said the MoU signing was a “vital step” in helping Pakistan overcome the catastrophic effects of climate change.

Climate talks
Pakistan will also welcome an early weather warning system from Switzerland (Press Information Department via AP)

The situation in Pakistan was a “stark reminder” of the urgent need for international cooperation against climate change beyond borders, he added.

The South Asian nation has been grappling with the effects of climate-induced rains and floods.

Mr Sharif, who was present at the event, said that despite his country’s less than 1% contribution to carbon emissions, it is bearing the brunt of global climate disasters.

Pakistan is among the top 10 countries highly vulnerable to climate change.

Last summer’s flash floods killed more than 1,700 people and left millions homeless, besides incurring £23 billion in losses to the national economy.

The current monsoon rains which began in June have claimed the lives of 55 people, including eight children.

