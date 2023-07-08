Mob storms Tbilisi Pride Fest site forcing the event’s cancellation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Mob storms Tbilisi Pride Fest site forcing the event’s cancellation

By Press Association
Georgian opponents of gay rights oppose a pride party in Tbilisi (Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP)
Georgian opponents of gay rights oppose a pride party in Tbilisi (Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP)

Hundreds of opponents of gay rights have swarmed the site of an LGBT festival in the capital of Georgia, vandalising the stage, setting fires and looting the event’s bar.

Deputy Georgian Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said participants in the Tbilisi Pride Fest were safely evacuated from the scene.

The event’s organisers called on people not to come to the lakeside park where the festival was to be held.

Georgian news media estimated about 5,000 people marched toward the site. Many of them waved Georgian flags and carried religious icons.

Animosity toward sexual minorities is strong in Georgia, which is predominantly Orthodox Christian, and some previous LGBT events have met violent disruptions.

Mr Darakhvelidze said police tried to obstruct the protesters, but could not hold all of them back.

But the event organisers criticised police as ineffectual, saying in a statement that “The police did not block the access road to the festival site in order to prevent an aggressive group. The police did not use proportional force against the attackers”.

More from Press and Journal

ICT number 11 Austin Samuels gets the first of his goals against Elgin City. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Coach Barry Wilson thrilled by younger lads as Caley Thistle see off Elgin City…
Winnie the Pooh
Winnie The Pooh will come to life in magical West End show at His…
Aaron Barry admitted assaulting police after getting in an argument with his neighbour over a barbecue fire. Image: DC Thomson.
Former squaddie threw garden gnome at neighbour's window and threatened to chop him up
Paddleboarders on a loch.
Four boys rescued from sea after getting into difficulties paddleboarding
New Inverness signing, striker Adam Brooks. Image: ICTFC
Highly-rated Scotland and Celtic youth striker Adam Brooks joins Caley Thistle
Outside of Greggs in Dyce with a door boarded up.
Greggs store in Aberdeen suburb reopened after closure due to break-in
Picture of missing man Jamie Milne on the left. On the right is a police officer.
Appeal made for 21-year-old man last seen in Inverness
Georgian opponents of gay rights oppose a pride party in Tbilisi (Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP)
Boost your road skills with Advanced Motorcycle Rider Training
Georgian opponents of gay rights oppose a pride party in Tbilisi (Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP)
Vauxhall creates electric vehicle Etiquette Guide
Giant Aberdeen letters in the Castlegate, Aberdeen, looking towards Union Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
What A Week: The Granite Mile reimagined and mutant midges the movie