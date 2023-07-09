Nasa Hataoka defies Pebble Beach conditions to seize US Women’s Open lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Nasa Hataoka defies Pebble Beach conditions to seize US Women’s Open lead

By Press Association
Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, hits from the 17th tee during the third round of the US Women’s Open (Darron Cummings/AP)
Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, hits from the 17th tee during the third round of the US Women’s Open (Darron Cummings/AP)

Nasa Hataoka produced a dazzling 66 in tough conditions to seize the third-round lead in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach as England’s Charley Hull kept her faint hopes alive.

The Japanese leader, 24, shot a bogey-free 66 to finish on seven-under-par on a day when nobody else broke 70 and only 11 of the 74-strong field came home under par.

American Allisen Corpuz fell out of a share of the lead with a bogey on the last with overnight leader Bailey Tardy and South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim two shots back, two ahead of Korean duo Jiyai Shin and Hae Ran Ryu – the only other players under par.

Hataoka has lost in play-offs at two majors, including the US Women’s Open two years ago.

US Womens Open Golf
The Japanese leader, 24, shot a bogey-free 66 (Darron Cummings/AP)

She said: “Although circumstances may be different, I think some of the elements are still the same as they were versus two years ago.

“In other words, I have to go on all of those 18 holes, discuss with my caddie and work out what’s the best for me, and enjoy my day tomorrow.”

Two birdies on the front nine had seen Hull move under par, but she dropped two shots coming home before a birdie on the last saw her continue her daily improvement with a round of 71.

She is tied for seventh on level par with American Angel Yin, seven strokes behind Hataoka and one ahead of a group including rookie sensation Rose Zhang – who won on her professional debut earlier this season – and former world number one Minjee Lee from Australia.

Hull said she “played solid all day” and admitted having more to focus on at Pebble Beach than just the golf was helping her game.

US Womens Open Golf
Charley Hull, of England, hits from the 13th tee (Godofredo A Vasquez/AP)

She said: “I struggle to concentrate on the golf course sometimes, so taking it all in, looking at the views, is helping a lot. There’s such good views… I’m really enjoying it out there.

“I’m really looking forward to tomorrow. On this golf course, anything can happen.

“I like it when it’s tough – when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. That’s what my dad always used to say to me.”

Ireland’s Leona Maguire slipped back to two-over-par as she included two double bogeys in a 75, with England’s Bronte Law tied for 14th a shot further back after a 72.

Irish amateur Aine Donegan fired a third round 75 after a nine on the eighth derailed three early birdies but remained just inside the top 20 on four over.

More from Press and Journal

Forres Pipe Band enter the arena. Image: Jasperimage.
Thousands turn out for 'amazing show' at 95th Forres Highland Games
Adam Brooks settles in at Caley Thistle after signing a two-year deal after moving on from Celtic. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ex-Celtic starlet Adam Brooks sets high goals with Caley Thistle
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Boss Ross Draper awaits return of Elgin City's big-hitters
Rescue teams were called to at least five incidents involving paddleboarders on Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Coastguard and lifeboat teams called out to five paddleboard incidents due to wind direction
Kyle Turner, who was among a number of Ross County's new signings to feature in the 2-1 friendly defeat to Queen's Park.
Malky Mackay says new Ross County recruits must match sharpness of last season's play-off…
Inverness striker Austin Samuels bagged a brace against Elgin City. Images: DC Thomson
Coach Barry Wilson thrilled by younger lads as Caley Thistle see off Elgin City…
Winnie the Pooh
Winnie The Pooh will come to life in magical West End show at His…
Aaron Barry admitted assaulting police after getting in an argument with his neighbour over a barbecue fire. Image: DC Thomson.
Former squaddie threw garden gnome at neighbour's window and threatened to chop him up
Paddleboarders on a loch.
Four boys rescued from sea after getting into difficulties paddleboarding
New Inverness signing, striker Adam Brooks. Image: ICTFC
Highly-rated Scotland and Celtic youth striker Adam Brooks joins Caley Thistle