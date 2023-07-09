Syrian government revokes BBC media accreditation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Syrian government revokes BBC media accreditation

By Press Association
The Syrian information ministry cancelled the BBC’s radio and television correspondents’ licences (James Manning/PA)
The Syrian information ministry cancelled the BBC’s radio and television correspondents’ licences (James Manning/PA)

Syria’s information ministry has cancelled the BBC’s media accreditation, accusing the broadcaster of biased and fake news in its coverage of the war-torn country.

The announcement comes days after BBC Arabic released an investigative documentary about the illicit drugs trade in Syria, where the broadcaster highlighted links between the estimated multi-billion-dollar industry and the Syrian army as well as members of President Bashar Assad’s family.

The Syrian information ministry said in a statement that the decision was made after “warning the channel more than once that it has broadcasted its misleading reports relying on statements and testimonies from terrorist entities and those hostile to Syria”.

Damascus revoked the licences of both the broadcaster’s radio and television correspondents in Syria, as well as their videographer.

“We speak to people across the political spectrum to establish the facts,” the BBC said in a statement emailed to the Associated Press (AP), adding that the broadcaster provided “impartial independent journalism”.

“We will continue to provide impartial news and information to our audiences across the Arabic-speaking world,” the statement said.

The illicit drugs industry, most notably the addictive Captagon amphetamine pills, has boomed in war-torn Syria in recent years.

While experts say it has been a way to generate revenue for the country’s crippled economy and sanctioned leadership, it has been the scourge of neighbouring Jordan and Saudi Arabia, as well as other Gulf countries.

Captagon has been used both recreationally and by people with physically demanding jobs to keep them alert, as well as fighters on the battlefield.

The UK, United States and European Union have sanctioned a handful of drug kingpins and close associates of Mr Assad for their involvement in the trade.

Syrian president Bashar Assad
The documentary highlighted links between the drugs industry and members of President Bashar Assad’s family (Alamy/PA)

The Syrian government denies any involvement in the production of Captagon.

A Syrian parliamentarian told AP last month that Syria had been used as a transit state for Captagon and other drugs, and accused opposition groups of running the industry.

After Syria restored relations with many of its neighbouring countries and returned to the Arab fold, cracking down on drug smuggling has been a key issue in regional talks.

Syria’s uprising – which turned into a full-blown civil war, now in its 13th year – has killed nearly half-a-million people and displaced half of its prewar population of 23 million.

Syrians in both government-held territory and an opposition-held enclave in the country’s northwest suffer from poverty and crippled infrastructure.

