One dead after flooding overwhelms roads in New York state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

One dead after flooding overwhelms roads in New York state

By Press Association
Flooding left many vehicles stranded (AP)
Flooding left many vehicles stranded (AP)

Heavy rain has led to extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures, as much of the rest of the north-east US began bracing for a deluge.

As the storm moved east, the US National Weather Service extended flash flood warnings into Connecticut, including the cities of Stamford and Greenwich, before creeping into Massachusetts.

Forecasters said some areas could see as much as 5in of rain.

In New York’s Hudson Valley, rescue teams are attempting to retrieve the body of a woman in her 30s who drowned after being swept away while trying to evacuate her home. Two other people escaped.

The force of the flash flooding dislodged boulders, which rammed the woman’s house and damaged part of its wall, Orange County executive Steven Neuhaus told The Associated Press.

“Her house was completely surrounded by water,” he said.

“She was trying to get through (the flooding) with her dog,” he added, “and she was overwhelmed by tidal-wave type waves.”

The extent of the destruction from the slow moving storm, which pounded the area with up to 8in of rain, will not be known until later, when residents and officials can begin surveying the damage.

Officials said the storm had already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage.

New York governor Kathy Hochul confirmed to WCBS radio that several people were missing and one home was washed away.

The rains have hit some parts of New York harder than others, but officials said communities to the east of the state should brace for torrential rains and possible flash flooding.

Officials urged residents in the line of the storm to stay off the roads.

“The amount of water is extraordinary and it’s still a very dangerous situation,” Ms Hochul said.

“We’ll get through this,” she said, but added “it’s going to be a rough night”.

The governor declared a state of emergency Sunday for Orange County, about 60 miles north of New York City. She later extended the state of emergency to Ontario County in western New York, south-east of Rochester.

“We are in close communication with local officials and state agencies are participating in search and rescue efforts,” she said.

The state deployed five swift-water rescue teams and a high-axle vehicle to help with rescues in flooded areas.

Some video posted on social media showed the extent of flooding, with streams of water rushing right next to homes, and roadways washed away by fast-moving cascading flows.

West Point, home to the US Military Academy, was severely flooded. Officials worry some historic buildings might have water damage.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings across parts of south-eastern New York, describing it as “life threatening,” as well as warnings in north-eastern New Jersey.

By Monday, “a considerable flood threat with a high risk of excessive rainfall is expected across much of New England”, NWS said in a tweet.

Intense rain may be especially strong in Vermont and north-eastern New York.

More from Press and Journal

Eastern Airways aircrafts at Aberdeen Airport
Highland Green councillor claims cheap flights from Wick undermines plans for 'cleaner future'
Martin Gilbert
Exclusive: Martin Gilbert explains why he is selling luxury mansion in Aberdeen
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Helen Rankin.
Meet the woman leading an international space race from Inverness
Stoneywood-Dyce Cricket Club captain Lennard Bester. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cricket: Eastern Premier League leaders Grange roar back to intensify Stoneywood-Dyce's relegation peril
Michael Mahoney just wanted to save on his energy bills - not go through a solar panel installation nightmare. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
North-east man's solar panel woes highlight surge in 'rogue' traders
Evie Grace Caldwell was named Scottish young designer of the year. Image: Evie Grace Caldwell
Former Gray's School of Art student crowned Scottish young designer of the year
Thrown, a new National Theatre of Scotland play starring Stonehaven-born actor Lesley Hart, explores the world of Scottish backhold wrestling. Image: Supplied by National Theatre of Scotland/Photographer Julie Howden.
River City star Lesley Hart gets to grips with being Thrown into wrestling role
To go with story by Adele Merson. Full list of north and north-east politicians quitting at next election Picture shows; Moray MP Douglas Ross, Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP Ian Blackford and Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. . N/A . Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
The north and north-east MPs standing their ground – and those planning to step…
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group
Billy Mckay vows to repay Caley Thistle fans’ backing with more goals