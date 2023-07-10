Dutch Prime Minister says he will leave politics after next election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dutch Prime Minister says he will leave politics after next election

By Press Association
The Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said he will leave politics (AP)
The Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said he will leave politics (AP)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest serving premier, has said he will leave politics after a general election sparked by his government’s resignation.

Mr Rutte, the leader of the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), announced his decision at a hastily-arranged parliamentary debate.

He said: “Yesterday morning I made a decision that I will not be available again as a leader of the VVD. When a new Cabinet takes office after the elections, I will leave politics.”

Mr Rutte’s four-party ruling coalition resigned on Friday after failing to agree on a package of measures to rein in migration.

Mark Rutte
Mr Rutte said there were ‘irreconcilable differences’ among the former coalition partners (AP)

Mr Rutte called his own move a “personal decision, regardless of the developments in recent weeks”.

He said the coalition government’s resignation was a unanimous decision by the four partner parties, prompted by “irreconcilable differences”.

There is no immediate indication of who might replace Mr Rutte as leader of the VVD. The party’s parliamentary faction is led by Sophie Hermans, Mr Rutte’s former political assistant.

No date has been set for the election, but it is not expected before October or November.

