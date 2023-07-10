Dutch Prime Minister says he will leave politics after next election

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest serving premier, has said he will leave politics after a general election sparked by his government’s resignation.

Mr Rutte, the leader of the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), announced his decision at a hastily-arranged parliamentary debate.

He said: “Yesterday morning I made a decision that I will not be available again as a leader of the VVD. When a new Cabinet takes office after the elections, I will leave politics.”

Mr Rutte’s four-party ruling coalition resigned on Friday after failing to agree on a package of measures to rein in migration.

Mr Rutte said there were ‘irreconcilable differences’ among the former coalition partners (AP)

Mr Rutte called his own move a “personal decision, regardless of the developments in recent weeks”.

He said the coalition government’s resignation was a unanimous decision by the four partner parties, prompted by “irreconcilable differences”.

There is no immediate indication of who might replace Mr Rutte as leader of the VVD. The party’s parliamentary faction is led by Sophie Hermans, Mr Rutte’s former political assistant.

No date has been set for the election, but it is not expected before October or November.