Sweden’s Nato bid could be approved if EU opens doors to Turkey: Erdogan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Sweden’s Nato bid could be approved if EU opens doors to Turkey: Erdogan

By Press Association
Turkey has withheld support for Sweden’s membership of Nato (AP)
Turkey has withheld support for Sweden’s membership of Nato (AP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country could approve Sweden’s membership of Nato if European nations “open the way” to Turkey’s bid to join the European Union.

Mr Erdogan, whose country has been holding off its final approval to Sweden’s Nato membership, made the comments in Ankara on Monday before departing to the alliance’s summit meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Turkey is a candidate to join the EU, but its membership bid has stalled due to Ankara’s democratic backsliding and disputes with EU member Cyprus.

Mr Erdogan said: “Turkey has been waiting at the door of the European Union for over 50 years now, and almost all of the Nato member countries are now members of the European Union.

“I am making this call to these countries that have kept Turkey waiting at the gates of the European Union for more than 50 years.

Swedish foreign minister
Sweden’s top diplomat Tobias Billstrom has expressed optimism that Turkey will drop its objections to Swedish Nato membership (AP)

“Come and open the way for Turkey’s membership in the European Union. When you pave the way for Turkey, we’ll pave the way for Sweden as we did for Finland.”

Earlier on Monday, Sweden’s foreign minister had expressed optimism that Turkey would drop its objections to Swedish Nato membership, saying the Nordic’s country’s accession is a question of when, not if.

Mr Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson are expected to meet later on Monday in Vilnius ahead of the two-day Nato summit.

Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom told public broadcaster SVT that he expects Turkey will eventually signal that it will let Sweden join the alliance, though he could not say whether that would happen at the annual summit.

“What we are counting on, of course, is to reach a point where we get a message back from President Erdogan that there will be what you might call a green light … a message that the ratification process in the Turkish Parliament can start,” Mr Billstrom said.

Vilnius
Leaders of Nato countries are meeting in Vilnius (AP)

Turkey has stalled Sweden’s Nato accession, saying it needs to do more to crack down on Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara considers as threats to its national security.

Anti-Turkey and anti-Islam protests in Stockholm raised doubts that an agreement could be reached before the alliance’s summit.

Mr Billstrom said Sweden has fulfilled its part of a tri-partite deal that Sweden, Finland and Turkey signed at last year’s Nato summit in Madrid.

“We should consider it as a settled question in the sense that it is not a question of ‘if’,” he said.

“In connection with the Nato summit in Madrid last year, Turkey already gave Sweden status as an invitee to Nato. It is therefore a question of ‘when’.”

Mr Billstrom said he expects Hungary, which also has not ratified Sweden’s accession, to do so before Turkey.

In a statement, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that “Finnish – and soon Swedish – membership of the alliance is a historic milestone for Nato, the Nordic region and Denmark’s security.
And there is no doubt that they will strengthen the security of all allies”.

Previously, non-aligned Sweden and Finland applied for Nato membership last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland joined in April this year.