Kremlin says Putin met Wagner Group leader days after abortive mutiny

By Press Association
The Wagner Group mutiny took place last month (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin days after a short-lived rebellion by the mercenary chief and his private army, a Moscow official has said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the three-hour meeting took place June 29 and also involved commanders from the military company Mr Prigozhin founded.

Wagner mercenaries have fought alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

Mr Prigozhin has a long-simmering conflict with the Russian military’s top brass, culminating in an armed mutiny in which he led his fighters into Russia on June 24.

The Wagner Group chief ended the mutiny after a deal was brokered for him to be exiled in Belarus.

Wagner Group leader
Mr Prigozhin was denounced by Mr Putin on the day of the rebellion (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)

The confirmation of a face-to-face meeting with Mr Putin, who had branded Mr Prigozhin as a backstabbing traitor, adds a new twist to the uncertainty surrounding the mercenary chief, whose fate and whereabouts have been unknown since the mutiny ended.

The rebellion severely weakened Mr Putin’s authority.

Mr Peskov said that during the June 29 meeting, Mr Putin offered an “assessment” of Wagner’s actions on the battlefield in Ukraine and “of the events of June 24”.

The president also “listened to the explanations of the commanders and offered them options for further employment and further use in combat”, the Kremlin spokesman said.

“The commanders themselves presented their version of what happened. They underlined that they are staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the commander-in-chief, and also said that they are ready to continue to fight for their homeland,” Mr Peskov said.

Putin and Prigozhin masks
Mr Prigozhin’s exact whereabouts are still unknown (AP)

A total of 35 people took part in the meeting, including Wagner commanders and the leadership of the company – namely, Mr Prigozhin himself, Mr Peskov said.

Also on Monday, Russia’s defence ministry published a video featuring the country’s military chief – the first time Gen Valery Gerasimov was shown since the rebelling aimed to oust him.

During last month’s revolt, Mr Prigozhin repeatedly denounced Gen Gerasimov, who serves as chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces, and defence minister Sergei Shoigu for failing to provide his fighters in Ukraine with ammunition.

Monday’s updates appeared to be an attempt by Moscow to take control of the narrative after a turbulent period.