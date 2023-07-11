Australian veteran appeals against defamation ruling over killing of Afghans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australian veteran appeals against defamation ruling over killing of Afghans

By Press Association
Ben Roberts-Smith is appealing against the court ruling (Rick Rycroft/AP)
Australia’s most decorated living war veteran has lodged an appeal against a civil court ruling that blamed him for the unlawful killing of four Afghans.

Ben Roberts-Smith, who retired from Australia’s elite Special Air Service Regiment a decade ago, lost a landmark defamation suit on June 1 against newspapers that accused him of an array of war crimes.

The Federal Court confirmed that the 44-year-old recipient of the Victoria Cross for gallantry in Afghanistan filed an appeal with the court on Tuesday against that ruling.

Mr Roberts-Smith had taken leave from his job as a state manager of the Seven West Media national business since 2021 to focus on the court case and quit a day after the verdict. His case has been financed by the company’s billionaire executive chairman, Kerry Stokes.

Mr Roberts-Smith has been fighting to salvage his reputation through a defamation suit since Australian newspaper articles in 2018 accused him of war crimes including culpability in six unlawful killings.

The newspapers are owned by Nine Entertainment, Seven West Media’s main rival in the Australian television industry.

A judge dismissed the defamation claims, finding the articles were substantially true. The judge also found Mr Roberts-Smith was responsible for four of the six unlawful deaths he had been accused of.

Mr Roberts-Smith remains under Australian police investigation for criminal prosecution over war crimes. A former SAS soldier in March became the first charged with a war crime from Australia’s 20-year campaign in Afghanistan.

Mr Roberts-Smith’s SAS colleagues are among those calling for him to become the first Australian Victoria Cross winner to be stripped of the highest award for gallantry in battle.

His official citation commended him for “selfless valour” during an intense firefight in Kandahar province in 2010 while “showing total disregard for his own safety”.

He was also awarded the Medal for Gallantry in 2006 for his roles as a patrol scout and sniper in Afghanistan.

Mr Roberts-Smith has agreed to pay the legal costs of the newspapers, which some estimates say could exceed 35 million Australian dollars (£18m), if his appeal fails.

Around 39,000 Australians served in Afghanistan and 41 were killed.