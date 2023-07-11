Ukraine war spurred Nato to revamp its defence plans against Russian attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine war spurred Nato to revamp its defence plans against Russian attack

By Press Association
Nato leaders agreed to the biggest shake up of defence plans since the Cold War (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
Nato leaders, including US president Joe Biden, have endorsed a shakeup of the organisation’s response to an attack on its territory by Russia, the biggest since the Cold War.

Inspired in part by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the top-secret defence plans lay out which of the 31 member countries would be called on to respond an attack anywhere from the Arctic and Baltic Sea regions through the northern Atlantic and south to the Mediterranean and Black Seas.

In a statement, laying out the twin threats posed by Russia and terrorism, Nato leaders said: “Peace in the Euro-Atlantic area has been shattered.

“Together, this family of plans will significantly improve our ability and readiness to deter and defend against any threats, including on short or no notice, and ensure timely reinforcement of all Allies.”

Nato leaders including Lithuania’s president Gitanas Nauseda and US president Joe Biden are attending the summit (Susan Walsh/AP)

The leaders, meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania, are “committed to fully resource and regularly exercise these plans to be prepared for high-intensity and multi-domain collective defence”.

Under the new plans, Nato commanders will know more clearly what troops and equipment they would have at their disposal and how long it would take to have them in place, officials said.

The defence blueprint was revamped after Russia’s war on Ukraine challenged Nato’s traditional security calculus.

Nato, as an organisation, does not provide weapons or ammunition to Ukraine as it has sought to avoid being dragged into a wider war with nuclear-armed Russia.

However, at the same time, it is massively reinforcing the security of member countries near to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

Around 40,000 troops are on standby from Estonia along Nato’s eastern flank with Russia and down to Romania on the Black Sea.

About 100 aircraft take to the skies in that territory each day, and a total of 27 warships are operating in the Baltic and Mediterranean Seas.

Those numbers are set to rise.

The news of the shakeup comes after Volodymyr Zelensky revealed he was frustrated by the lack of timeline given for Ukraine to join Nato (Francisco Seco/AP)

Under its new plans, Nato aims to have up to 300,000 troops ready to move to its eastern flank within 30 days. The plans divide its territory into three zones – the high north and Atlantic area, a zone north of the Alps, and another in southern Europe.

The planning was based on the strength of the Russian army before President Vladimir Putin launched the war on Ukraine almost 17 months ago.

The war has depleted Russia’s army, but not its navy or air force, Nato officials say.

Nato’s 31 member countries took part in a “force generation conference” in late June in an effort to understand how many troops and how much equipment the alliance might have at its disposal to respond to any Russian attack, both in the short and longer term.

Senior officers were upbeat about the results, although they declined to provide details for security reasons.

Experts and some Nato diplomats, however, have expressed doubt about the willingness of member countries to put a total of 300,000 troops on standby.

Leaders at the summit (Susan Walsh/Pool/AP)

One part of the process that has not been streamlined is the need for all 31 allies to approve launching the new plans in case of attack, and at certain points once they’re put into action.

Such political decisions, which require consensus, can be time-consuming.

A senior US official, speaking in the days leading up to the summit, said: “Political decision makers still retain political control.”

Nato’s supreme allied commander, US general Christopher Cavoli, “still has to come back to the (North Atlantic Council) to ask for permission” the official said.

The North Atlantic Council is Nato’s chief decision-making body, which meets at the level of ambassadors, ministers or national leaders.

The official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity because the planning documents were still under discussion, added: “But (General Cavoli) might have more authority, once that permission is given, to stage and move forces around in theatre.”