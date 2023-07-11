Fossilised skeletons of aerial and aquatic predators to go under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Fossilised skeletons of aerial and aquatic predators to go under the hammer

By Press Association
A plesiosaur skeleton will headline Sotheby’s Live Natural History Auction (Mary Altaffer/AP)
A plesiosaur skeleton will headline Sotheby’s Live Natural History Auction (Mary Altaffer/AP)

The fossilised skeletons of an aerial predator with a six-metre (20-foot) wingspan and an aquatic reptile with a snake-like neck will be auctioned in New York this month, Sotheby’s has announced.

The two creatures, both believed to be tens of millions of years old, will be sold on July 26.

It will be the latest sale of prehistoric fossils from the auction house that launched a new era of fossil auctions by selling a Tyrannosaurus rex named Sue in 1997.

Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s head of science and popular culture, said, “More than 25 years since the ground-breaking sale of Sue the T. rex at Sotheby’s, we are very excited to now turn our attention to its predatory peers of the sky and the sea.”

The mounted skeletons that will be auctioned this month are a pteranodon, a huge bird-like animal that lived about 85 million years ago, and a plesiosaur, a 3.3 metre-long (11-foot) marine reptile of the type that is thought to have inspired the legend of the Loch Ness monster.

The pteranodon specimen, nicknamed Horus after the falcon-headed Egyptian god, was discovered in 2002 in Kansas in what was once an inland sea that divided the continent of North America during the cretaceous period, Sotheby’s said.

plesiosaur skeleton
The plesiosaur is believed to be the inspiration behind the Loch Ness Monster (Mary Altaffer/AP)

One of the largest winged creatures that ever lived, the pteranodon flew over water and used its long beak to fish for prey.

Almost all of the specimen’s original fossil bones have been preserved, Sotheby’s said.

Ms Hatton said: “To get something of this size with the level of preservation is incredibly rare.

“Generally, if you go to a museum and you find a specimen that’s super well preserved, it’s going to be something on the smaller side.”

Sotheby’s is estimating that the pteranodon will sell for four to six million US dollars (£3-£4.6 million).

The 11-foot-long plesiosaur was discovered in the 1990s in Gloucestershire, England and is believed to have lived about 190 million years ago.

According to Sotheby’s, many have drawn comparisons between plesiosaurs and the Loch Ness monster of Scottish folklore, as the plesiosaur’s long neck, small head and flippers mirror recorded descriptions of the fabled monster.

Sotheby’s is calling its specimen Nessie. The estimated auction price is 600,000 to 800,000 US dollars (£464,000-£618,000).

Sotheby’s has not identified the seller of either fossil.