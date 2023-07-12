North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea

By Press Association
A TV screen shows an image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday (Ahn Young-joon, AP)
A TV screen shows an image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday (Ahn Young-joon, AP)

North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, its southern neighbours have said.

It comes two days after North Korea threatened “shocking” consequences for what it called provocative US reconnaissance activity near its territory.

South Korea’s military detected the long-range missile launch from the North’s capital region around 10am, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement which said they had bolstered the country’s surveillance posture and maintained readiness in co-ordination with the United States.

Japanese defence minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters the North Korean missile was likely launched on a lofted trajectory, at a steep angle North Korea typically uses to avoid neighbouring countries when it tests long-range missiles.

Mr Hamada said the missile was expected to land at sea about 340 miles east of the coast of the Korean Peninsula, outside the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

Japan Koreas Tensions
People watch a TV showing a news program on North Korea’s missile launch on Wednesday in Tokyo. (Eugene Hoshiko, AP)

Since 2017, North Korea has performed a slew of intercontinental ballistic missile launches as part of its efforts to acquire nuclear-tipped weapons capable of striking major US cities. Some experts say North Korea still has some technologies to master to possess functioning nuclear-armed ICBMs.

Before Wednesday’s launch, the North’s most recent long-range missile test happened in April, when it launched a solid-fuel ICBM, a type of weapon experts say is harder to detect and intercept than liquid-fuel weapons.

The launch, the North’s first weapons firing in about a month, came after North Korea earlier this week released a series of statements accusing the United States of flying a military plane on a spying mission.

Koreas Tensions
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP)

The US and South Korea dismissed the North’s accusations and urged it to refrain from any acts or rhetoric that raise animosities.

In a statement on Monday night, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, claimed the US spy plane flew over the North’s eastern exclusive economic zone eight times earlier in the day. She claimed the North scrambled warplanes to chase away the US plane.

She said: “A shocking incident would occur in the long run in the 20-40 kilometre section in which the US spy planes habitually intrude into the sky above the economic water zone” of North.”

North Korea has made numerous similar threats over alleged US reconnaissance activities, but its latest statements came amid heightened animosities over North Korea’s barrage of missile tests earlier this year.