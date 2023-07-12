Traces of explosives found in yacht in Nord Stream sabotage probe, say diplomats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traces of explosives found in yacht in Nord Stream sabotage probe, say diplomats

By Press Association
Investigators probing the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline last September have found traces of explosives in samples taken from a yacht involved in the inquiry (Bernd Wuestneck/dpa/AP)
Investigators have found traces of subsea explosives in samples taken from a yacht that has been part of a probe into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea last year, European diplomats have told the United Nations Security Council.

They said the inquiry has not yet established who the perpetrators were and whether a state was involved.

Denmark, Sweden and Germany have been investigating the September 26 attack, and the Danish Foreign Ministry tweeted a letter on Tuesday from the three countries’ UN ambassadors to the president of the Security Council with information on their activities so far.

Officials voiced caution in March over media reports that a pro-Ukraine group was involved in the sabotage.

German media reported then that five men and a woman used a yacht hired by a Ukrainian-owned company in Poland to carry out the attack, and that it had set off from the German port of Rostock.

German federal prosecutors declined to comment on that and other reports but did confirm that a boat was searched in January, and said there was a suspicion that the vessel in question could have been used to transport explosive devices which were used to blow up the pipelines.

A section of this week’s letter detailing Germany’s findings said the yacht’s precise course has not yet been definitively established. It said “traces of subsea explosives were found in the samples taken from the boat during the investigation”, but did not elaborate.

“At this point it is not possible to reliably establish the identity of the perpetrators and their motives, particularly regarding the question of whether the incident was steered by a state or state actor,” it said.

“All information to clarify the matter will be pursued during the continuing investigations.”

Germany Russia Pipeline Attack
An image taken by the Swedish Coast Guard of a leak from Nord Stream 2 on September 28 2022 (Swedish Coast Guard/AP)

The undersea explosions ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline – which, until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August, was its main natural gas supply route to Germany.

They also damaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The pipelines had long been a target for criticism by the United States and some of its allies, who warned that they posed a risk to Europe’s energy security by increasing dependence on Russian gas.

President Vladimir Putin and Russian officials have accused the US of staging the pipeline explosions, which they have described as a terror attack.

Ukraine has rejected suggestions that it might have ordered the attack.

The countries investigating the explosions have not commented on who might have been responsible.