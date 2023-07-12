Palestinian president visits Jenin refugee camp after devastating Israeli raid

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited the occupied West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday in the wake of a devastating Israeli offensive last week.

It comes at a time of seething discontent among Palestinians in the West Bank over him and the Palestinian Authority, the autonomous government which administers parts of the West Bank but whose forces have largely lost control over several militant strongholds in the region – including Jenin.

Mr Abbas’s leadership has come under criticism over a lack of security co-ordination, rampant corruption and the lack of any progress towards independence.

An aid worker delivers food parcels for families affected by the Israeli military operation in the West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp (Nasser Nasser/AP)

The Palestinian leader’s visit to the Jenin camp – his first since 2005 – came a week after Israel launched a massive two-day military operation there, the largest in the West Bank in nearly two decades.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed, thousands were forced to flee their homes, and large swathes of the camp were left in ruins.

An Israeli soldier was also killed in the operation, which the Israeli army said was necessary to crack down on Palestinian militant groups following a spate of recent attacks.

The Palestinian Authority has long drawn resentment over its security co-operation with Israel, which allows its security forces to crack down on rival militant groups such as Hamas, but the Jenin raid further degraded its reputation among many Palestinians.

Mr Abbas’s visit came after a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office that his government will take steps to strengthen the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, but gave no specific details.

Several ultranationalist ministers in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government have called for the Palestinian Authority to be disbanded (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool/AP)

Since taking office in December, several ultranationalist ministers in Mr Netanyahu’s government have called for the Palestinian Authority to be disbanded.

Mr Netanyahu heads one of the most hard-line governments in Israel’s history, made up of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox factions along with his ruling Likud party.

Over the last year, Israel has conducted stepped-up raids into Palestinian areas in response to deadly Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis over the past year.

More than 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year, while at least 26 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis.