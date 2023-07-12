EU politicians back major plan to protect nature and fight climate change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

EU politicians back major plan to protect nature and fight climate change

By Press Association
(Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
(Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

The European Parliament approved a major plan to protect nature and fight climate change in a cliffhanger vote on Wednesday.

In a test of the EU’s global climate credentials, MEPs supported the general outlines of the European Commission proposals in a razor-thin 324-312 vote with 12 abstentions.

The Bill is a key part of the EU’s European Green Deal which seeks to establish the world’s most ambitious climate and biodiversity targets and make the bloc the global point of reference on all climate issues.

Europe Climate
A German farmer supporting the EU’s proposed Green Deal Bill demonstrates with a Bavarian flag outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

The plans proposed by the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, set binding restoration targets for specific habitats and species, with the aim by 2030 to cover at least 20% of the region’s land and sea areas.

After weeks of intense haggling and despite the staunch opposition from the legislature’s biggest group, the European People’s Party, the plan survived the highly anticipated vote at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

Immediately, politicians started voting on more than 100 amendments to make the plan more flexible.

Approved amendments will be taken into negotiations with the member states and it will be months before a final law can be approved.

Europe Climate
Climate activists demonstrate outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

The European Commission wants the nature restoration law to be a key part of the system as it is necessary for the overall deal to have the maximum impact.

Others say that if the EU fails on the nature restoration law, it would indicate an overall fatigue on climate issues.

The Bill long looked like a shoo-in as it gathered widespread support in member nations and was staunchly defended by the European Commission and its president, Ursula von der Leyen.

But Ms von der Leyen’s own political group, the Christian Democrat EPP, turned sour on it and now vehemently opposes it, claiming it will affect food security and undermine the income of farmers and disgruntle a European population focused more on jobs and their wallets.

Like some other countries and leaders, they want to hit pause on such far-reaching climate legislation.