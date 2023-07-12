Spain sweats out sultry nights as heatwave bakes southern Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spain sweats out sultry nights as heatwave bakes southern Europe

By Press Association
Spain sweltered in an unrelenting heatwave on Wednesday as temperatures started to build towards what is forecast to be a torrid weekend across southern Europe (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Spain sweltered in an unrelenting heatwave on Wednesday as temperatures started to build towards what is forecast to be a torrid weekend across southern Europe (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Spain sweltered in an unrelenting heatwave on Wednesday as temperatures started to build towards what is forecast to be a torrid weekend across southern Europe.

Spain’s weather service said thermometers could potentially hit 45C (113F) in south-eastern areas of the Iberian Peninsula, which are under alert for extreme heat.

That mark of 45C was reached on Monday in the village of Loja, near Granada, at the start of the heatwave that is causing restless nights across the country.

People cool off at a beach in Barcelona as temperatures top 40C (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

More than 100 weather stations registered temperatures of at least 35C (95F) as early as 6am on Wednesday, according to meteorologist Ruben del Campo, of Spain’s national weather agency.

“On Wednesday we expect temperatures to fall overall with the arrival of cool winds from the north and east, with the exception of the south-east and southern Andalusia, where hot winds blowing from the interior will cause temperatures to soar,” he said.

While some relief is in store in the coming days for the Iberian Peninsula, other European countries will sweat through the weekend.

In Italy, 10 cities were put on high heat alert for older people and other vulnerable populations from Bolzano in the north extending southwards to Bologna, Florence and Rome.

Temperatures are expected to reach 40C (104F) in Sardinia on Wednesday.

Temperatures are also starting to rise in Greece, where a heatwave is forecast to reach up to 44C (111F) in some parts of the country in the coming days.

Officials banned access to nature reserves and forests to reduce the risk of wildfires, while authorities were opening air-conditioned areas in public buildings for people to shelter from the heat.

Greece’s agriculture ministry issued restrictions on the transportation and working hours of animals such as horses and donkeys offering rides in tourist areas during the heatwave.

Working animals will not be allowed to work between noon and 5pm on days where temperatures are between 35C and 39C (95-102F) in the shade, while they will not be allowed to work at any time of the day when temperatures exceed that range.

Scientists report that heat-related deaths soared in 2022 in Europe, when Spain had a record-hot year.

The Mediterranean region is expected to see temperatures rise faster than many other areas of the globe due to climate change.