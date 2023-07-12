Three killed as Greyhound bus crashes into parked lorries in Illinois

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three killed as Greyhound bus crashes into parked lorries in Illinois

By Press Association
Three people were killed and 14 others injured when a Greyhound bus crashed into three stationary lorries in southern Illinois, police said (Christian Gooden/St Louis Post-Dispatch/AP)
Three people were killed and 14 others injured when a Greyhound bus crashed into three stationary lorries in southern Illinois, police said (Christian Gooden/St Louis Post-Dispatch/AP)

Three people were killed and 14 others injured, some seriously, when a Greyhound bus crashed into three stationary lorries in southern Illinois early on Wednesday, police said.

Illinois State Police said an initial investigation indicated that the bus had been travelling westbound along Interstate 70 in Madison County at around 1.55am when it collided with the tractor-trailers, which were parked on the exit ramp to the Silver Lake Rest Area.

Four people were taken to hospital by helicopter and at least 10 others by ambulance, state police said in a news release.

They did not immediately release details about those who were injured and killed.

No-one in the three trucks was injured in the crash, which happened near the city of Highland about 25 miles (40km) east of St Louis, police said.

State police spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said all those killed and injured were on the Greyhound bus but she did not know if the bus driver was among the casualties.

The I-70 was closed to westbound traffic after the incident.

A worker helps clear the wreckage of the Greyhound bus after the crash on Interstate 70 in Highland, Illinois (Christian Gooden/St Louis Post-Dispatch/AP)

Television footage of the scene showed the badly damaged right front portion of the bus wedged into the rear of a tractor-tractor.

A second tractor-trailer appeared to have made contact with the right rear of the bus, while a third tractor-trailer appeared to have crashed into the rear of that second.

The roof of the bus was crumpled.

Greyhound spokesman Mike Ogulnick told the St Louis Post-Dispatch in an email that the bus had been travelling from Indianapolis to St Louis, where it was scheduled to arrive at about 2.20am.

It was carrying about 30 people, including the driver, he said.

“Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time,” Mr Ogulnick said.

“We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers.”

Another bus was sent to transport passengers who were not hurt, he added.