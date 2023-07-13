Popular Prime drink that exceeds Canada’s caffeine limits to be recalled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Popular Prime drink that exceeds Canada’s caffeine limits to be recalled

By Press Association
A Prime Energy drink (Carlos Osorio/AP)
A Prime Energy drink (Carlos Osorio/AP)

A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada.

Health Canada said that at 200 milligrams of caffeine per can, Prime Energy exceeds the regulator’s acceptable caffeine limit of 180 milligrams per serving and should not be sold.

On Sunday, US Senator Charles Schumer called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate Prime, a beverage brand founded by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI that has become something of an obsession among the influencers’ legions of young followers.

Health Canada said it is aware that some shops may be selling Prime Energy – which is different from the widely available Prime Hydration drink – without approval.

True Geordie (centre) alongside Logan Paul (right) and KSI in 2019
True Geordie (centre) alongside Logan Paul (right) and KSI in 2019 (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

It said caffeinated energy drinks are considered supplemented food and are therefore regulated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Both agencies are working to address the issue, Health Canada said in an email.

Prime Hydration is the non-caffeinated and bottled version of the canned beverage Prime Energy.

They are among multiple other brands of energy drinks popular among children and teenagers.

Backed by two of YouTube’s best known stars, Prime was an immediate sensation when it launched last year, prompting long queues.

Advertising itself as zero sugar and vegan, the neon-coloured cans are among a growing number of energy drinks with elevated levels of caffeine; in Prime’s case, 200 milligrams per 12 ounces, equivalent to about half a dozen Coke cans or nearly two Red Bulls.

Health Canada recommends a maximum of 2.5 milligrams of caffeine per kilogram of body weight for youths up to the age of 18.

By comparison, a can of Coke has 34 milligrams of caffeine.

That high content prompted bans from some schools in the United Kingdom and Australia where some paediatricians warned of possible health effects on young children such as heart problems, anxiety and digestive issues.

The FDA said in a statement on Monday that it was reviewing Mr Schumer’s letter and would respond to the senator directly.

A company representative said their energy drink, which comes with a warning label that it is “not recommended for children under 18″, contains a comparable level of caffeine to other competitors.