Flights cancelled as climate activists block runway at German airport

By Press Association
Police officers stand around activists of the group Last Generation who have stuck themselves in the airport area in Duesseldorf, Germany (David Young/dpa via AP)
Climate activists blocked a runway at Hamburg airport early on Thursday, causing numerous flights to be cancelled on the first day of the school holidays in the north German city.

The group Last Generation said several of its members entered the grounds of Hamburg airport at around 6am (0400 GMT) and glued themselves to the runway.

“It can’t yet be predicted when operations can resume,” the airport operators said.

“According to current information about a dozen flights have had to be cancelled. Further cancellations and diversions aren’t ruled out.”

Police officers and security personnel stand on the airfield and try to detach activists of the group Last Generation who have stuck themselves to the asphalt in the airport area in Duesseldorf, Germany
Members of the group also cut through a security fence at Duesseldorf airport, in the west of the country, and blocked an access route to the runway.

In a statement, the group accused the German government of lacking a strategy to tackle the climate crisis and called for immediate measures to cut emissions in the transport sector, including ending tax exemptions for airline kerosene.

Aviation is responsible for a significant share of global emissions.

If the sector were a country, it would rank in the top 10 global emitters, according to the European Commission.

Last Generation is known for its disruptive protests, blocking roads and airports to demand tougher government action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

German prosecutors raided the homes of several of the group’s members in May on suspicion of forming or supporting a criminal organisation.