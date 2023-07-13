Man accused of terrorism over parliament fire says he ‘burned it intentionally’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man accused of terrorism over parliament fire says he ‘burned it intentionally’

By Press Association
Smoke rises from the parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, in January 2022 (Nardus Engelbrecht/AP)
A man facing terrorism charges over a fire that badly damaged South Africa’s parliament building last year said in a courtroom outburst that he “burned it intentionally”.

Shouting and pointing his finger, Zandile Mafe said he was going to “burn it more” if the parliament was not moved from Cape Town to either the city of Bloemfontein or Pretoria.

The huge blaze badly damaged the historic parliament complex in January last year as it ripped through various buildings, including the main chamber where legislators sit.

It has not been fully repaired, with estimates saying it will cost around 120 million dollars (£92 million) and take at least three years.

Zandile Mafe at a court hearing in Cape Town, South Africa, in January 2022
Mafe was arrested in the parliament precinct soon after the fire started.

He was charged with breaking and entering, arson and terrorism, but his case has been held up after a judge ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

The judge overseeing Thursday’s court appearance allowed Mafe to finish his rant, saying he did not want to “exacerbate” his “mental condition”, according to South African media reports.

Judge Nathan Erasmus then said an expert report indicated that Mafe was not able to understand the wrongfulness of the acts he is accused of, although a final decision on whether there will be a criminal trial was postponed until next month.

Mafe had also challenged the court to give him a sentence of 25 years to life, which is what he could face if his trial goes ahead.

“I’m not afraid of a life sentence,” he shouted.

A fire burns at the Houses of Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, in January 2022
A fire burns at the Houses of Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, in January 2022 (Leon Knipe/AP)

The fire at the seat of South Africa’s democracy raised criticism of the security procedures in place at the parliament, whose members were on a break and the buildings were largely empty.

No-one was hurt.

Mafe has said he is angry at various issues in South Africa.

He has called the opposition political party that runs the Cape Town municipality racist against black people and has also accused the government of failing to help the poor.