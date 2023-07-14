Lisa Marie Presley died of complications after weight loss surgery, coroner says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Lisa Marie Presley died of complications after weight loss surgery, coroner says

By Press Association
Lisa Marie Presley (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Lisa Marie Presley (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lisa Marie Presley died of complications from bariatric surgery she had several years ago, authorities have said.

The death on January 12 of the singer, songwriter and heir of Elvis Presley was ruled as being from natural causes due to effects of a small bowel obstruction.

Additional details about what caused the 54-year-old’s death were included in a post-mortem examination report released by the office of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

A picture of Lisa Marie Presley as a child with her mother Priscilla at Graceland
A picture of Lisa Marie Presley as a child with her mother Priscilla at Graceland (Alamy/PA)

The report said the issue was a common complication from bariatric surgery, which is a weight loss procedure. The Mayo Clinic says it is often performed when other weight loss methods have not worked or if a person has a serious medical condition.

Presley died at a Los Angeles hospital where she had been taken by paramedics responding to an emergency call of a woman in cardiac arrest at her home. No indication was made public at the time of what may have caused the medical issue.

The post-mortem report said she had complained of stomach pain earlier in the day.

She was buried on January 22 at Graceland, the home where she lived with her father as a child, which has become a museum, tourist attraction and shrine for Elvis fans.

Presley left behind three daughters: 34-year-old actress Riley Keough and 15-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. A son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020.

Riley Keough
Riley Keough at the Cannes Film Festival last year (Doug Peters/PA)

Immediately after her death, it appeared that a major legal fight would ensue over her estate. Four days after the funeral, her mother Priscilla filed court documents disputing a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s living trust which removed Priscilla Presley and a former business manager as trustees and replaced them with her two eldest children.

But Priscilla Presley and Keough – who is now the sole trustee – agreed a settlement in May.

Keough was nominated for her first Emmy on Wednesday, for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for Daisy Jones & The Six.