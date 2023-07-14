Putin says Wagner mercenary group ‘doesn’t exist’ as it has no legal basis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putin says Wagner mercenary group ‘doesn’t exist’ as it has no legal basis

By Press Association
Vladimir Putin (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Vladimir Putin (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Vladimir Putin has said the Wagner private military company “simply doesn’t exist” as a legal entity, adding another twist to the group’s abortive revolt last month which was the most serious threat to his 23-year rule amid the war in Ukraine.

“There is no law on private military organisations. It simply doesn’t exist,” Mr Putin told a Russian newspaper, referring to the Wagner group.

The Russian president recounted to Kommersant his version of a Kremlin event attended by 35 Wagner commanders – including the group’s chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin – on June 29, five days after Mr Prigozhin and his troops staged a stunning but short-lived rebellion against Moscow authorities.

The meeting was revealed earlier this week by a Kremlin official.

Mr Putin said that at the talks, Wagner rejected an offer to keep its troops in Ukraine, where they have played key battlefield roles, under the leadership of their direct commander.

“All of them could have gathered in one place and continued to serve, and nothing would have changed for them. They would have been led by the same person who had been their real commander all along,” he said.

Mr Putin has previously said that Wagner troops had to choose whether to sign contracts with the Russian Defence Ministry, move to neighbouring Belarus or retire from service.

He said that although “many nodded” when he made his proposal, Mr Prigozhin rejected the idea, responding that “the boys won’t agree with such a decision”.

Yevgeny Prigozhin
Yevgeny Prigozhin (Prigozhin Press Service/AP)

Mr Putin said this was one of “several employment options” put forward at the meeting.

During the revolt that lasted less than 24 hours, Mr Prigozhin’s mercenaries quickly swept through the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and captured the military headquarters there without firing a shot, before driving to within about 125 miles of Moscow.

Mr Prigozhin described the move as a “march of justice” to oust military leaders who demanded that Wagner sign contracts with the Defence Ministry by July 1.

The fate of Mr Prigozhin and the terms of a deal that ended the armed rebellion by offering amnesty for him and his mercenaries, along with permission to move to Belarus, remain cloudy.

Wagner mercenaries are completing the handover of their weapons to the Russian military, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The disarming of Wagner reflects efforts by Russian authorities to defuse the threat it posed and also appears to herald an end to the mercenary group’s operations on the battlefield in Ukraine, where Kyiv’s forces are engaged in a counter-offensive.