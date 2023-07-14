Jordan Henderson and Fabinho not yet subjects of bids from Saudi Arabian clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jordan Henderson and Fabinho not yet subjects of bids from Saudi Arabian clubs

By Press Association
Liverpool have yet to receive any bids for midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson (right) despite fevered speculation linking both to Saudi Arabian clubs (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Speculation surrounding the future of Liverpool midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho has not yet translated into actual bids for the players.

The interest in Henderson, in particular, from Al Ettifaq – managed by former team-mate Steven Gerrard – has resulted in claims the 33-year-old has already decided to accept a deal worth a reported £700,000 per week.

However, Liverpool will not allow their captain, who has two years remaining on his contract, to leave for free despite suggestions on the contrary emanating from the Middle East.

The £20million Al Hilal spent on Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 32, this summer is seen as a more realistic benchmark.

Fabinho is being linked with a move to Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad, one of four Saudi Arabian clubs owned by the country’s Public Investment Fund, who are reportedly willing to pay £40m for a player who turns 30 in October.

But it is understood so far there has been no offer for him either and with the squad due to depart for their pre-season camp in Germany on Saturday both players are expected to travel having returned to training earlier this week.

Liverpool’s midfield is undergoing a revamp this summer, with the experienced James Milner joining Brighton and the contracts of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita expiring.

They have been replaced by Argentina’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, aged 24, and 22-year-old Hungary captain Dominik Szobozslai for a combined £95m.

That may mean reduced playing time for Henderson, who has lifted every elite trophy during his captaincy of the club, but he remains an integral part of the dressing room.