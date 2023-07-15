Seven killed in landslides and floods as torrential rain hits South Korea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Seven killed in landslides and floods as torrential rain hits South Korea

By Press Association
Rescue workers search for people in houses collapsed following a landslide (Gyeongbuk Fire Station Service Headquarters via Yonhap AP)
Rescue workers search for people in houses collapsed following a landslide (Gyeongbuk Fire Station Service Headquarters via Yonhap AP)

Two days of heavy rain in South Korea has killed at least seven people and left two missing in landslides and floods, the government said.

Eight people were also trapped after landslides in central areas earlier in the day.

Three people were killed on Saturday when landslides caused by torrential downpours buried their houses in two central towns, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said in a report.

South Korea Weather
Flooding from the Geum River in Sejong (Lee Eun-pa/Yonhap/AP)

It said two other people were found dead elsewhere on Saturday in landslide-related accidents, and two more died in a building collapse caused by landslides in the central city of Nonsan on Friday.

The report said two people are missing after flooding in their village in the central town of Yecheon, and five were injured in landslide-related accidents, including a train derailment.

South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9. The ministry report said the rainfall forced about 1,570 people from their homes and left thousands of households without electricity.

South Korea’s weather agency said some parts of the country will continue to receive heavy rains until Sunday.