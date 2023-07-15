South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol makes surprise visit to Ukraine

By Press Association
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, centre, on the outskirts of Kyiv (Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine via AP)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, centre, on the outskirts of Kyiv (Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine via AP)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has made a surprise visit to Ukraine, offering an apparent show of support for the country in its war against Russia.

Mr Yoon’s office said he travelled to Ukraine with his wife, Kim Keon Hee, after trips to Lithuania for a Nato summit and to Poland.

It was his first visit since Russia invaded Ukraine almost 17 months ago.

Mr Yoon toured Bucha and Irpin, a pair of small cities near Kyiv where bodies of civilians were found in the streets and mass graves after Russian troops retreated from the capital region last year.

He also laid flowers at a monument to the country’s war dead.

Russia Ukraine War
Yoon Suk Yeol meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Jae C Hong/AP)

The South Korean leader was scheduled to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later in the day, spokesman Kim Eun-hye said in a statement.

South Korea, a key US ally in Asia, joined international sanctions against Russia and has provided Ukraine with humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine.

But the Asian nation, a growing arms exporter, has not provided weapons to Ukraine in line with its long-standing policy of not supplying arms to countries actively engaged in conflict.

Earlier this month, Mr Yoon said supplies of de-mining equipment, ambulances and other non-military materials “are in the works” after a request from Ukraine.

He said South Korea already provided support to replace the Kakhovka Dam, which was destroyed last month.

The Russian and Ukrainian governments have accused each other of blowing up the dam, but evidence suggests Moscow had more of a motive to cause deadly flooding, endanger crops and threaten drinking water supplies in a contested part of Ukraine.

“The government of the Republic of Korea is firmly committed to actively joining the United States and other liberal democracies in international efforts to defend the freedom of Ukraine,” Mr Yoon said.

During a January visit to South Korea, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg called for the country to provide direct military support to Ukraine, saying Kyiv was in urgent need of weapons to fight off the prolonged Russian invasion.

In May, when Mr Yoon met Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska in Seoul, the president said he would expand South Korea’s non-lethal aid to Ukraine. His spokesman Lee Do Woon said at the time that Ms Zelenska made no request for South Korean weapons during their conversation.

Since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, South Korea has reached billions of dollars worth of deals to provide tanks, howitzers, fighter jets and other weapons systems to Nato member Poland.

An American official said in November that the US had agreed to buy 100,000 artillery rounds from South Korean manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, although Seoul officials have maintained that the munitions were meant to refill depleted US stocks.