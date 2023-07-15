Thousands evacuated as wildfire hits La Palma in Canary Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Thousands evacuated as wildfire hits La Palma in Canary Islands

By Press Association
A burning forest fire close to homes near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma (Europa Press/AP)
A burning forest fire close to homes near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma (Europa Press/AP)

More than 2,000 people have been evacuated as a wildfire rages “out of control” on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands, destroying around a dozen homes, authorities have said.

The blaze has affected an area of about 4,500 hectares (11,000 acres) and officials warned residents the situation could worsen because a heatwave has made the terrain tinder-dry.

“The fire has spread very fast,” Canary Islands regional president Fernando Clavijo said.

“The fire is out of control.”

Local residents look at a burning forest fire near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma
Local residents look at a burning forest fire near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma (Europa Press/AP)

He said some residents did not want to abandon their homes and appealed for people to be responsible and heed the calls for evacuation.

Mr Clavijo said he is concerned about the possibility of shifting winds at night, saying they could make the evacuation operation more dangerous.

He said that 10 aircraft were battling the fire and water-dropping planes are expected to arrive.

The wildfire and evacuations come nearly two years after a three-month volcanic eruption caused devastation on La Palma.

While nobody was killed, around 3,000 buildings were buried along with many banana plantations, roads and irrigation systems.

The fire is on the western side of La Palma on wooded, hilly terrain dotted with homes.

It is not an area directly impacted by the 2021 volcanic eruption.

Puntagorda’s mayor, Vicente Rodríguez, told Spanish public broadcaster RTVE the fire started inside the limits of his municipality.

He said the area has seen below-average rainfall in recent years, just like large parts of the drought-stricken mainland, because of changing weather patterns impacted by climate change.

The fire coincides with a heatwave hitting southern Europe.

Spain saw record high temperatures in 2022 and this spring as it endures a prolonged drought.

Authorities and forestry experts are concerned that the conditions are ripe for a difficult wildfire campaign after seeing virulent fires as early as March.

La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight members of Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago off Africa’s western coast.

At their nearest point, the islands are 60 miles from Morocco.