Home News World

Hunt for suspect after three men and one woman are shot dead

By Press Association
Police in Georgia are hunting for Andre Longmore (Courtesy of Hampton Police Department via AP)
Four people have been killed in a mass shooting in Georgia – with a suspect on the run.

The gun spree happened in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton at about 10.45am on Saturday, a statement from Henry County officials said.

The victims are three men and a woman.

At a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Hampton Police chief James Turner said Andre Longmore, 40, from Hampton is being hunted – and is considered armed and dangerous.

A 10,000-dollar (£7,639) reward is being offered to information leading to Longmore’s arrest and prosecution, sheriff Reginald Scandrett said.

Addressing Longmore directly, Mr Scandrett said: “Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be hiding in and bring you into custody. Period.”

Hampton, a city of about 8,500 people, is about 40 miles south of Atlanta.

Detectives are investigating at least four crime scenes near to each other, Mr Turner said.

He refused to discuss a possible motive.

The shootings marked the United States’ 31st mass killing of 2023, taking the lives of at least 153 people, according to a database managed by the Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.