News

Two girls among injured after Palestinian gunman opens fire on car in West Bank

By Press Association
Israeli authorities said a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a car in the occupied West Bank, wounding three people, including two girls, and sparking a manhunt (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
Israeli authorities said a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a car in the occupied West Bank, wounding three people, including two girls, and sparking a manhunt (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

A Palestinian gunman opened fire on a car in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, injuring three Israelis, including two girls, before fleeing, Israeli authorities said.

The bloodshed is the latest in a relentless cycle of violence that has gripped the region, driving up the death toll and sparking the worst fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank in nearly two decades.

The Israeli military said the gunman opened fire on a car from a passing vehicle.

The Israeli military said the gunman opened fire on a car from a passing vehicle before fleeing the scene (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Israel’s rescue service, MDA, said three Israelis were injured in the attack near the Jewish settlement of Tekoa, including a 35-year-old who suffered gunshot wounds and is in a serious but stable condition.

Two girls, aged nine and 14, were hurt by flying debris.

The military said forces are on the lookout for the assailant.

Fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank intensified early last year when Israel launched near-nightly raids into Palestinian areas in the West Bank in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

The violence has surged this year, with more than 150 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the start of 2023 in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, according to a tally by the Associated Press.

Israeli security forces inspect the scene of the gun attack near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Tekoa (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Israeli says most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting at the raids and others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

At least 26 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis during that time.

Israel says the raids are essential to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks.

The Palestinians see the violence as a natural response to 56 years of occupation, including stepped-up settlement construction by Israel’s government and increased violence by Jewish settlers.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem.

Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.