Israel’s Netanyahu discharged from hospital following dizzy spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Israel’s Netanyahu discharged from hospital following dizzy spell

By Press Association
The 73-year-old was taken to hospital on Saturday after feeling mild dizziness (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool Photo via AP)
The 73-year-old was taken to hospital on Saturday after feeling mild dizziness (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool Photo via AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged on Sunday after an overnight hospital stay for check-ups and monitoring following a dizzy spell.

Mr Netanyahu, 73, was rushed to Sheba Medical Centre on Saturday after feeling mild dizziness.

His office said he had left the hospital around midday after stating earlier that his test results were normal and that he was feeling “very good”.

The medical centre said Mr Netanyahu was in “excellent” condition after a series of tests, including cardiovascular ones.

Mr Netanyahu’s office said he had spent the previous day at the Sea of Galilee, a popular holiday spot in northern Israel where temperatures climbed to about 40C (104F) amid a stifling country-wide heat wave.

APTOPIX Israel Weather
People shower at a public beach as they take refuge from a summer heat wave in Tel Aviv, Israel, earlier this week (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

After a series of tests, the initial assessment was that the veteran Israeli leader was dehydrated.

After being admitted to hospital, Mr Netanyahu released a video on social media on Saturday night.

Smiling, he said that he had been out in the sun on Friday without wearing a hat and without water. “Not a good idea,” he said.

Doctors ordered him to remain in the hospital overnight for further observation, and his weekly Cabinet meeting was delayed by a day and rescheduled for Monday, his office said.

Mr Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving leader. He has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office.

His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.

Mr Netanyahu is said to be in generally good health, though he was briefly admitted to hospital last October after feeling unwell during prayers on Yom Kippur, a day when observant Jews fast.

The Israeli leader faces pressure on multiple fronts.

He is on trial for multiple corruption charges in a case that has bitterly divided the nation.

His government’s hard-line policies toward Palestinians have drawn international criticism and antagonised relations with the United States, Israel’s closest and most important ally.

At home, tens of thousands of Israelis have held weekly demonstrations against Mr Netanyahu’s government to protest against his plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary.

Mr Netanyahu’s allies say the plan is needed to rein in the power of unelected judges. But his opponents say the plan will destroy the country’s fragile system of checks and balances and concentrate power in the hands of Mr Netanyahu and his allies.