Harry Kane will leave Spurs for Bayern ‘if he keeps to his word’ – Uli Hoeness

By Press Association
Harry Kane is in the final year of his Tottenham contract and has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich (John Walton/PA)
Harry Kane has “clearly signalled” his decision to leave Tottenham and join Bayern Munich, according to the German club’s honorary president Uli Hoeness.

Kane has attracted interest from Bayern amid reports the Bundesliga champions have lodged a formal bid, with Hoeness insisting Spurs will “buckle” over selling the England captain should he “keep to his word” about leaving.

“Harry Kane has clearly signalled in all conversations that his decision stands – and if he keeps to his word then we’ll get him, because then Tottenham will have to buckle,” Hoeness told German TV channel Sport1.

Tottenham’s record scorer Harry Kane is in the final year of his contract at the club (David Davies/PA)

“Kane wants to play internationally and luckily for us Tottenham will not be active internationally next year.

“He now has another opportunity to come to a top club in Europe.

“Up to now, the father and the brother have always stood by what they promised. If it stays that way, that’s OK.”

Record Tottenham scorer Kane, who turns 30 later this month, is currently in Australia on the club’s pre-season Asia-Pacific tour.

On Kane’s future, new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu said at his first press conference this week: “I haven’t had any assurances and I wouldn’t expect any assurances.

“What I know right now is that Harry is part of this squad. He’s a very important part. He’s one of the premier strikers in the world and I want him involved.”

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen reportedly met in London on Thursday, with Kane now in the final year of his Tottenham contract.

Hoeness said: “Levy is clever, he doesn’t name a number. First we have to get him to name a number.

“Of course he plays for time. I think he’s a savvy, super professional, I appreciate him a lot – but I don’t think there are people on the other side who have been doing it since yesterday.”